Shubman Gill dropped on 6 as Daryl Mitchell fails to latch on to a tough chance in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Shubman Gill survived an early scare as Daryl Mitchell failed to pull off a stunner in the 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The right-handed batter hit a shot towards Mitchell at mid-wicket but the Kiwi fielder failed to hold on, giving him a reprieve on six.

The incident took place in the seventh over of India’s run chase. Gill shimmied down and tried to go downtown against lanky pacer Kyle Jamieson. The 25-year-old failed to keep his shot in check. The bat turned on impact and he ended up dragging the ball towards mid-wicket with the bottom of the willow. In the meantime, Mitchell leaped towards his right with an outstretched hand but the ball didn’t stick.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put India in the driving seat against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final

A promising 100-plus opening stand from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill helped India dominate New Zealand in the chase. At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 100 without loss after 17 overs, with Rohit (68 off 60) and Gill (27 off 42) at the crease.

Batting first, the Black Caps posted 251/7 in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell played a fighting knock, scoring 63 runs off 101 balls, comprising three boundaries. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips contributed 37 (29) and 34 (52), respectively. Michael Bracewell provided the late flourish, scoring an unbeaten 53 off 40 deliveries with the help of two sixes and three boundaries.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets apiece for the Men in Blue, while Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one each.

India are chasing back-to-back ICC trophies following their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Rohit Sharma would be keen to become the third India captain to win the Champions Trophy after Sourav Ganguly (2002) and MS Dhoni (2013). Meanwhile, New Zealand won their only Champions Trophy title in 2000, beating India by four wickets in the final.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final live score and updates here.

