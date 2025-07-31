Shubman Gill eclipses former India captain for huge record in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 31, 2025 17:52 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day One
Shubman Gill in action against England in The Oval. [Getty Images]

India captain Shubman Gill achieved a massive record on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Thursday, July 31. The right-handed batter eclipsed former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. Before this innings, Gill needed just 11 runs to eclipse Gavaskar’s tally of 732 runs.

The 25-year-old achieved the landmark in style as he smashed a boundary of Jamie Overton to finish the 21st over of India’s first innings. Overton bowled a back-of-a-length ball wide of off-stump, and Gill stayed in his crease to punch it through the covers for a boundary.

Gill is in the form of his life in the ongoing Test series against England. He began his Test captaincy stint with a century in the series opener at Headingley before smashing a double century and 161 in the second Test at Edgbaston. The No.4 batter also smashed a match-saving century in the fourth Test in Manchester.

Most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series [via Cricbuzz]

  1. 733* - Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2025
  2. 732 - Sunil Gavaskar vs WI, 1978/79
  3. 655 - Virat Kohli vs ENG, 2016/17
  4. 610 - Virat Kohli vs SL, 2017/18
  5. 593 - Virat Kohli vs ENG, 2018
Shubman Gill also has the opportunity to eclipse Gavaskar for most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series. The latter amassed 774 runs in four Tests during India's tour of the West Indies in 1970/71.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan steady India after early blows as rain forces early Lunch on Day 1

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan steadied India’s innings after England removed openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and KL Rahul (14) cheaply.

At Lunch on Day 1, the visitors were 72/2 after 23 overs. Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes have bagged one wicket apiece.

The hosts are without regular captain Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out due to an injury. Meanwhile, India made four changes with Jasprit Bumrah (rested) and Rishabh Pant (injured) among notable absentees.

With England leading the five-match series 2-1, India must win the fifth Test to avoid another Test series loss. They lost their previous two Test series against Australia (1-3 away) and New Zealand (0-3 at home).

