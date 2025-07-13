"Gill was lying down getting a massage" - England bowling coach hits back at Indian captain over last over drama at Lord's

England bowling coach Tim Southee took a dig at Indian captain Shubman Gill after the latter had a heated exchange with Zak Crawley in the tension-filled last over at Lord's on Day 3. Wondering why Gill was so angry over Crawley's time-wasting tactics, the New Zealand legend pointed out to the fact that the Indian captain was having a massage in the middle on Day 2.

Ad

After England bowled out India for 387 in their first innings at Lord's on Day 3 on Saturday, July 12, their openers had to come out to bat for a few nervous minutes. England's innings reportedly started 90 seconds behind schedule. Crawley then pulled out while Jasprit Bumrah was bowling and also called for the physio to ensure that England only had to face only one over before stumps.

Crawley's tactics angered Gill, who purportedly appeared to tell the England opener to 'grow some f***ing balls'. There was also some finger-pointing between the two cricketers as things heated up. Further, a few of the Indian players mocked Crawley by clapping for him in a sarcastic manner.

Ad

Trending

Speaking at the end of the third day's play at Lord's, England's bowling coach downplayed the last over drama, terming it as a part of the game. He said:

"It's always exciting to see both sides animated towards the end. I'm not sure what they were complaining about when Shubman Gill was lying down getting a massage in the middle of the day yesterday. It's obviously part of the game [when] you're near the end of the day. It's an exciting way to finish the day."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gill, was seen receiving treatment while lying down during India's fielding innings on Day 2 at Lord's. Meanwhile, Southee, in a deadpan manner, commented that Crawley would be 'assessed overnight' after being 'hit' and added.

"Both sides have played some good cricket and in a good spirit, and tonight was just a bit of energy towards the end of the day. It's been a long three days, and it was good to see the energy still there from both sides."

Ad

Both India and England made exactly 387 runs in their first innings of the Lord's Test. The hosts will resume their second innings on Day 4 at 2-0.

"It's obviously been hot" - England bowling coach defends slow over rates

Apart from on-field action, slow over rates of both the teams have also been in focus during the Lord's Test. As many as 32 overs have been lost across the three days of play. Southee, however, put it down to the heat and commented:

Ad

"It's never ideal, I don't think, but it's obviously been hot so there's been probably more drinks than usual. There's been a number of stoppages with the ball also, and DRS takes its time… But yeah, to lose that much, it's probably at the extreme level."

Expand Tweet

While seven overs were lost on Day 1 of the Lord's Test, 15 overs were lost on Day 2 and 10 overs on Day 3. The full quota of overs could not be completed despite the extra half an hour being utilized on all three days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news