"There would always be opinions" - Shubman Gill explains Washington Sundar's delayed introduction in 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill has reacted to the much-debated topic of Washington Sundar's delayed introduction into the bowling attack in the Manchester Test. Downplaying criticism around the move, he explained that it gets hard to maintain the ball when two spinners bowl early in the innings.India bowled 157.1 overs in England's first innings in the fourth Test in Manchester. Off spinner Sundar was introduced into the attack as late as the 69th over. He ended up bowling 28 overs and registered figures of 2-107.At a press conference ahead of The Oval Test, which begins on Thursday, July 31, Gill asked about the challenges of managing six bowlers in the playing XI. While responding to the query, he also spoke about Sundar's delayed introduction into the attack in Manchester and said:&quot;It's very difficult. When you are playing six bowlers, you know that one or two bowlers are definitely going to do under-bowled. In the last match, a lot of people felt that Washington could have come in earlier, which is a valid point. But sometimes when you are out in the middle...&quot;When there are two spinners bowling early in the innings, it's very hard to maintain the ball and fast bowlers go out of the game for 8-10 overs because then you again need to maintain the ball. In hindsight, there would always be opinions and thoughts. But, you want to be able to make a decision that you think would be best for that moment,&quot; he added.In three Tests in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Sundar has claimed seven wickets at an average of 35.86, with a best of 4-22.&quot;His batting has been a really big plus for us&quot; - Gill hails Washington Sundar's all-round skillsThere has been plenty of debate about India's decision to play Sundar ahead of a frontline spinner like Kuldeep Yadav. However, Gill defended the visitors' ploy, stating that his presence has strengthened their lower order, which has seen some shocking batting collapses in recent times. The Indian captain said:&quot;Washington is someone who gives us so much control with his bowling. His batting has been a really big plus for us. We are fortunate to have players like that in our team who can prevent a collapse in the lower middle order. That was one of the areas where we needed some work. With him coming in, we have improved in that area.&quot;Sundar has contributed 205 runs in six innings at an average of 51.25. He struck his maiden Test ton in Manchester, playing a key role in India drawing the game.