Shubman Gill falls first ball after lunch for 11 as Gus Atkinson traps him plumb lbw on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 02, 2025 18:40 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Gus Atkinson fired up after taking Shubman Gill's wicket. [Getty Images]

India captain Shubman Gill departed cheaply again in the fifth Test on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. The right-handed batter departed for 11 runs off nine balls, falling on the first ball after lunch break. Gus Atkinson bagged his second wicket of the innings to reduce the visitors to 189/4.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 45th over of India’s second innings. Atkinson bowled a length ball pitched outside off that nipped back sharply after hitting the turf. The ball hit Gill on the knee roll of the front pad. The batter challenged the decision, but the replays showed three reds.

Nonetheless, Gill finished with 754 runs across 10 innings of the five-match series. He, however, managed just 21 runs in the first innings of this game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

Shubman Gill and Co. lose quick wickets after a century-plus partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep on Day 3 of the 5th Test vs England

England have fought back against India following a 107-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaswal and Akash Deep. Jamie Overton broke the crucial partnership on the stroke of lunch as Akash departed after his highest Test score, smashing 66 off 94 balls, featuring 12 boundaries. Atkinson doubled it up for the hosts with the big wicket of Shubman Gill.

Ad

At the time of writing, India were 200/4 after 48 overs, with Jaiswal and Karun Nair batting on 94 and 1, respectively.

Put in to bat first, the visitors were bundled out for 224 in their first innings. Nair top-scored with 57 off 109 balls. Atkinson emerged as the leading wicket-taker with a fifer.

In response, England surrendered for 247, gaining a 23-run first innings lead. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett looked solid for their 64 (57) and 43 (38), respectively. Meanwhile, Harry Brook smashed a half-century. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball, returning with a four-fer.

Ad

India are trailing the five-match series 1-2. They must win the game to settle for a 2-2 tie.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications