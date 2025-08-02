Shubman Gill falls first ball after lunch for 11 as Gus Atkinson traps him plumb lbw on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India captain Shubman Gill departed cheaply again in the fifth Test on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. The right-handed batter departed for 11 runs off nine balls, falling on the first ball after lunch break. Gus Atkinson bagged his second wicket of the innings to reduce the visitors to 189/4.The dismissal came in the 45th over of India’s second innings. Atkinson bowled a length ball pitched outside off that nipped back sharply after hitting the turf. The ball hit Gill on the knee roll of the front pad. The batter challenged the decision, but the replays showed three reds. Nonetheless, Gill finished with 754 runs across 10 innings of the five-match series. He, however, managed just 21 runs in the first innings of this game.Watch the video below:Shubman Gill and Co. lose quick wickets after a century-plus partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep on Day 3 of the 5th Test vs EnglandEngland have fought back against India following a 107-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaswal and Akash Deep. Jamie Overton broke the crucial partnership on the stroke of lunch as Akash departed after his highest Test score, smashing 66 off 94 balls, featuring 12 boundaries. Atkinson doubled it up for the hosts with the big wicket of Shubman Gill.At the time of writing, India were 200/4 after 48 overs, with Jaiswal and Karun Nair batting on 94 and 1, respectively.Put in to bat first, the visitors were bundled out for 224 in their first innings. Nair top-scored with 57 off 109 balls. Atkinson emerged as the leading wicket-taker with a fifer.In response, England surrendered for 247, gaining a 23-run first innings lead. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett looked solid for their 64 (57) and 43 (38), respectively. Meanwhile, Harry Brook smashed a half-century. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball, returning with a four-fer.India are trailing the five-match series 1-2. They must win the game to settle for a 2-2 tie.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.