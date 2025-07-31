Shubman Gill falls prey to a suicidal run-out for 21 in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India captain Shubman Gill fell prey to a suicidal run-out on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Thursday, July 31. The right-handed batter departed for 21 runs off 35 balls to leave the visitors in a spot of bother at 83/3.The incident took place in the 28th over of India’s first innings. Gus Atkinson bowled a length on off-stump, and Gill pushed it with soft hands towards the off-side and set off, but the ball was too close to the bowler. The pacer gathered the ball and produced a direct hit, and Gill was halfway down the track. He was at the point of no return and ended up gifting away his wicket.Watch the video below:During his knock, Shubman Gill broke former India captain Sunil Gavaskar’s massive record.Ollie Pope-led England on top against Shubman Gill's India as rain forces another break in the 5th TestA clinical bowling and fielding display has put England in the driving seat against India under overcast conditions on Day 1 of the fifth Test. Gus Atkinson trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw plumb before Chris Woakes dismissed KL Rahul (chopped on) for 14 in the first session. Shubman Gill’s wicket further bolstered the hosts as stand-in captain Ollie Pope chose to bowl after winning the toss.At the time of writing, the visitors were 85/3 after 29 overs, with Sai Sudharsan (28) and Karun Nair (0) at the crease. The rain has forced another delay after six overs were possible after the lunch break.Earlier in the day, the Shubman Gill-led side made four changes. World No.1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah (rested) and India vice-captain Rishabh Pant (injured) were notable absentees. Meanwhile, the hosts are without regular skipper Ben Stokes, who was ruled out due to an injury.England are leading the five-match series 2-1. As a result, Team India must win the game to avoid a third consecutive Test series loss after the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia (1-3) and a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.