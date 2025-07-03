Shubman Gill falls to a soft dismissal after a magnificent 269 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India captain Shubman Gill missed out on a well-deserved triple century on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3. The right-handed batter departed for 269 runs off 387 runs with the help of three sixes and 30 boundaries. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old finished with the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Tests, eclipsing Virat Kohli's 254* vs South Africa in 2019. He fell prey to a soft dismissal, caught by Ollie Pope at short leg as Josh Tongue provided the crucial breakthrough for the hosts.
The dismissal came in the 144th over of India’s first innings. Tongue fired a short delivery, and Gill patted it towards the square leg. Unfortunately, the ball looped straight to the fielder. The skipper received a standing ovation from the crowd and teammates on his way to the pavilion.
During his knock, Shubman Gill shared a 203-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja before stitching together a 144-run stand with Washington Sundar for the sixth and seventh wickets, respectively.
With his 269-run knock, Gill is now only behind Virender Sehwag (309 vs Pakistan in Multan in 2004) and Rahul Dravid (270 vs Pakistan in Rawalpindi in 2004) for the highest individual score by an Indian batter in away Tests.
The highest score by an Indian captain in Tests
- Shubman Gill – 269 vs England in 2025
- Virat Kohli – 254 vs South Africa in 2019
- Virat Kohli – 243 vs Sri Lanka in 2017
- Virat Kohli – 235 vs England in 2016
- MS Dhoni – 224 vs Australia in 2013
Visiting Test captains with 250-plus scores in England [via Cricbuzz]
- 311 - Bob Simpson (AUS), Old Trafford, 1964
- 277 - Graeme Smith (SA), Edgbaston, 2003
- 269 - Shubman Gill (IND), Edgbaston, 2025
- 259 - Graeme Smith (SA), Lord’s, 2003
It’s worth mentioning that Gill had also smashed 147 in the first innings of the series opener against England in Leeds.
Shubman Gill leads by example as India post 587 in their first innings of the 2nd Test vs England
Shubman Gill led from the front as India posted 587 in 151 overs in their first innings of the second Test against England. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 89 (137) and 87 (107), respectively. Washington Sundar, Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant contributed 42 (103), 31 (50), and 25 (42), respectively.
Meanwhile, Shoaib Bashir emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England, bagging three wickets, while Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes scalped two wickets apiece.
