Shubman Gill gets a reprieve as Khushdil Shah drops him on 35 in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill got a lifeline when Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah shelled a relatively straightforward chance off Haris Rauf's bowling. The high-octane clash is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Despite losing the wicket of Rohit Sharma (20 off 15), India managed to end the powerplay with a total of 64/1 in 10 overs. Soon after, Pakistan brought on Haris Rauf into the attack to bowl the 11th over. The pacer almost had a chance going his way off the third ball of his spell, having drawn the leading edge of Virat Kohli which fell only a yard short of Naseem Shah at deep third.

Rauf probed Kohli's partner, Shubman Gill at the other end with a short ball, to which the batter responded with a crisp pull. Khushdil Shah, who was fielding at short square leg, failed to hold onto a straightforward chance, with Gill batting on 35.

Take a look at the missed chance below:

Shubman Gill played out the rest of the over without scoring a run. Following that over, Rauf came on to bowl the 13th over, with Virat Kohli hitting him for a couple of boundaries.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill put India on top in the run chase

Chasing 242 for a second win in the tournament, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill put together a 68-run partnership for the second wicket after Rohit Sharma's early carnage. Gill, fresh from an unbeaten century in the last game, missed his 16th ODI half-century by four runs after being cleaned up by Abrar Ahmed.

At the time of writing, India were 107/2 after 19 overs with Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the middle.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Led by a half-century from Saud Shakeel (62 off 76) and knocks from Mohammad Rizwan (46 off 77) and Khushdil Shah (38 off 39), Pakistan put on 241 on the board. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, returning with three wickets.

