Shubman Gill hits a 98-meter six during IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Team India opener Shubman Gill hit a massive six during the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh on Thursday (February 20) at the Dubai International Stadium. The moment transpired during the ninth over of the second innings while India were chasing 229.

On the fourth ball of the over, Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled a short-of-length delivery around off-stump. Gill swiftly got into a great position and played a wonderful short-arm jab. The incredible timing on the ball took it well over the deep mid-wicket region into the crowd. The broadcast visuals later notified that it was a 98-meter six.

You can watch the six in the video below:

Bangladesh recover to score 228 runs in the first innings of the Champions Trophy 2025 match vs India

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh batters dug themselves a hole with poor shot selection, which left their side in deep trouble at 35/5 inside the first powerplay. Towhid Hridoy (100) and Jaker Ali (68) then carried out the rescue act for Bangladesh and stabilized their innings.

They initially battled through the testing phase and also received a couple of reprieves due to fielding errors from the Indian players. However, after that, the duo scored runs at a healthy rate, putting on a magnificent partnership of 154 runs for the sixth wicket. Mohammed Shami broke their stand in the 43rd over and then picked up a five-wicket haul to bundle out Bangladesh for 228 in 49.4 overs.

Axar Patel also starred in the bowling department along with Shami by picking up two wickets. Reflecting on his bowling performance and the first innings during the mid-innings break, Axar said:

"A lot happened. First, I did not know he (Tanzid) was out. Then, I got the second wicket and then the dropped catch happened. I was about to celebrate, but then I turned my back and did not think about it. It happens."

He added:

"Everyone makes mistakes. (On the pitch) The wicket eased out after that. I think this is a chasable score. As the ball goes soft, it becomes easier to bat on. My role is to be where the team needs me. It feels good that the team trusts me."

India reached 145/4 after 31 overs in the second innings at the time of writing.

