Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan make significant improvements in ICC ODI Rankings among batters; Babar Azam remains first

Indian batters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have benefitted in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for men's batters after their impressive performances in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, however, still remains on top of the pile.

Under pressure against Pakistan, Ishan played a sensational innings of 82 to ensure that his team got to a competitive total. He also showed great application despite batting for the first time in his ODI career at No. 5. The performance helped him rise 12 places to the 24th position among batters.

Shubman Gill missed out against Pakistan, but just like good players do, he didn't repeat the mistake against Nepal. The young right-hander remained unbeaten on 67* as India thumped Nepal by 10 wickets in a must-win game. This helped Gill strengthen his hold on the third spot in the rankings. He has also reached 750 rating points, the most in his career so far.

Babar Azam scored a sensational 151 against Nepal in the only innings that he has batted so far in the Asia Cup and it has certainly helped him tighten his grip on the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings with 882 rating points.

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma 10th and 11th in ICC ODI Rankings among batters

Virat Kohli has played just one innings in the Asia Cup so far, scoring four runs, and is currently placed 10th in the ICC ODI Rankings among batters with 695 rating points. Just behind him is Indian captain Rohit Sharma with 690 points.

Rohit won the Player of the Match award against Nepal for his blazing 74* and that will certainly keep him in good stead going into the Super Fours. Hardik Pandya scored a fine 87 against Pakistan and is currently in 61st position with 509 rating points, just 52 less than his career-best back in 2021.