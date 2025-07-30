Shubman Gill issues a crucial update on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill has stated that no final decision has been taken regarding the chances of Jasprit Bumrah playing the fifth Test at The Oval, which begins on Thursday, July 31. He said that a decision will be made on the morning of the match, adding that the pitch does look green.Ahead of the ongoing tour, India's team management had stated that Bumrah would only play three of the five Tests in England, keeping his workload in mind. However, with India facing a must-win situation at The Oval, it remains to be seen whether the visitors take a U-turn on their original plan.Speaking at a press conference on the eve of The Oval Test, Gill shared an update on Bumrah and commented:&quot;We are going to take a decision tomorrow. The wicket looks pretty green, so we’ll see how it turns out.&quot;Asked his left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been asked to stay prepared if needed, the Indian captain admitted:&quot;He is being asked to get ready. I’ll have a look at the wicket, see how the weather is going to be in the next five days and then take a decision.&quot;A number of experts reckon that Team India must bring in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the playing XI for the fifth Test. England too have taken a big call by dropping left-arm spinner Liam Dawson and including four pacers in their playing XI. However, Gill made it clear that they are going to stick with Washington and Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian captain commented:&quot;Yes, they [England] haven’t gone ahead with a frontline spinner, but I think with [Jacob] Bethell and [Joe] Root, they are going to have their spinning options with them. Luckily for us, Washington and Jadeja have done such a good job with the bat and the ball. On that front, it’s a no-brainer for us.&quot;Kuldeep has not played any of the four Tests for India in the series so far. Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of The Oval Test due to a shoulder injury.Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss 5th Test: ReportsWhile Gill did not confirm Bumrah's availability for the fifth and final Test of the series against England, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the senior pacer will not play the match at The Oval.The report stated that the BCCI medical team has told Bumrah that the decision has been made to safeguard his back and keeping the long-term in mind as well.Bumrah is the joint-second leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In three matches, he has claimed 14 scalps at an average of 26, with two five-fers to his credit.