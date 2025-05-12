Shubman Gill leaves emotional comment on Virat Kohli’s Test retirement post ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Star Indian opener Shubman Gill has dropped an emotional comment on Virat Kohli's latest social media post. Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12, receiving reactions from all over the world.

Shubman Gill, who is reportedly in line to become India's next red-ball captain (Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement on May 7), remarked that he will miss Virat Kohli in the dressing room. Shubman and Virat played a few Test matches together. They stitched a 58-run partnership against Australia in Ahmedabad in 2023 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Reacting to Virat's Instagram post, Shubman commented:

"You will be missed paaji (heart emoji and king's crown emoji)."

The comment from Gill received over 8,500 likes in just 10 minutes. Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate Rashid Khan also congratulated Virat on his iconic Test career, as the Indian legend bid farewell to the longest format of international cricket.

When Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli tormented Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium

As mentioned earlier, Gill and Kohli played quite a few Test matches together for India over the last few years. In 2023, when Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium hosted a Test between India and Australia, the duo of Gill and Kohli scored a century each in the first innings.

While Gill scored 128 runs off 235 balls, Kohli aggregated 186 runs off 364 balls. The two batters put up a 58-run partnership for the third wicket. Their centuries ensured that India drew the game against Australia and won the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Apart from that, Virat and Shubman were also seen playfully dancing together during an away Test match against South Africa in the 2023-24 season. They also had light-hearted banters every now and then while fielding.

As mentioned by Shubman himself, he will miss his Virat 'Paaji' in the dressing room whenever India play a Test match.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay's love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise's initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

