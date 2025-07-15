"Shubman Gill did not look as technically tight" - Ex-England captain points out star batter's flaw after failure in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan pointed out Shubman Gill's flaw after the Indian captain failed in the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Vaughan stated that the 25-year-old hardly looked as calm and technically efficient as he did at the Edgbaston Test.
Gill, who had made 430 runs across two innings at Edgbaston, was dismissed by Chris Woakes for 16 in the first innings at Lord's. Meanwhile, Brydon Carse got the better of the visiting skipper for 6 in the second innings to dent the tourists massively in the chase of 193.
Writing in his column for The Telegraph, the 50-year-old stated:
"Shubman Gill did not look as technically tight or calm as usual when he came out to bat on the fourth evening, but his team fought so hard on Monday in a fabulous Test."
Gill had also broken a host of records amid his knocks of 269 and 161 and sits behind former English captain Graham Gooch as far as most runs in a Test is concerned. He is still the leading run-getter in the series by a distance, aggregating 607 runs in six innings, averaging 101.16.
"They’ve won more sessions than England" - Michael Vaughan's blunt remark
Although Vaughan lauded the home side's spirit to win two Tests out of three, he believes the two teams are evenly matched, adding:
"This is shaping up to be an unforgettable series, because the teams are evenly matched and there is rancour in the air. India are 2-1 down, but you’d have to say they’ve won more sessions than England. But Stokes and England’s spirit means they have won two matches they could have been well-beaten in."
India and England will next travel to Manchester, where the fourth Test is scheduled to commence on July 23. Team India haven't played a Test in Manchester since 2014, and they had lost by an innings and 54 runs that year. The tourists are yet to win at the venue in nine attempts.
