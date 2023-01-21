“Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma” – Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has hailed Shubman Gill for his double century in the first ODI of India's ongoing three-match series against New Zealand. The veteran labeled the opener a mini-Rohit Sharma and praised him for his excellent shot-making. He reckons that aggression is the only thing lacking in Gill, which will develop with time.

The statement came as Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 in the second ODI following his 208 in the first. The right-hander's contributions helped the Men in Blue win the first two games of the series by 12 runs and eight wickets, respectively.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Saturday, Raja said:

“Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma. He has extra time and looks good. He has enough potential. Aggression will also develop with time. He doesn’t need to change anything. He scored a double hundred recently.”

BCCI @BCCI



complete a comprehensive -wicket victory in Raipur and clinch the - with more game to go 🏻



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… @mastercardindia @ShubmanGill finishes things off in style! #TeamIndia complete a comprehensive-wicket victory in Raipur and clinch the #INDvNZ ODI serieswith more game to goScorecard .@ShubmanGill finishes things off in style! #TeamIndia complete a comprehensive 8️⃣-wicket victory in Raipur and clinch the #INDvNZ ODI series 2️⃣-0️⃣ with more game to go 🙌🏻 Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… @mastercardindia https://t.co/QXY20LWlyw

Meanwhile, Raja also lauded India captain Rohit Sharma for his gritty knock of 51 off 50 balls in the second ODI. Team India chased down 108 with eight wickets to spare in just 20.1 overs.

Raja said:

“Batting was easy for India because they have an outstanding batter like Rohit Sharma. He plays exceedingly well. He is an amazing striker of hook-and-pull shots, so a 108-run chase becomes easy.”

BCCI @BCCI th ODI half-century



captain is leading the charge with the bat in the chase.



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N…



#INDvNZ | @mastercardindia FIFTY for @ImRo45 - histh ODI half-century #TeamIndia captain is leading the charge with the bat in the chase.Follow the match FIFTY for @ImRo45 - his 4⃣8⃣th ODI half-century 💪 💪#TeamIndia captain is leading the charge with the bat in the chase. 👏 👏Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… #INDvNZ | @mastercardindia https://t.co/q7F69irCDq

Ramiz Raja highlights Rohit Sharma & Co.'s weaknesses

Ramiz Raja also went on to point out India’s top-order struggles against spin. He wants the batters to play more shots on the front foot instead of relying on their defense more often than not.

On this, he said:

“What India batters need to do, top order in particular, is the fact that their front-foot batting is looking weak. It’s easy to hit from the back foot, but once the ball is tossed up, you rely on defense, then there is some error.”

Raja also lavished praise on the Indian bowlers for their clinical performance against New Zealand in the second ODI. He said:

“India’s resurgence in ODI and Test cricket is on the basis of bowling because their batting is historically strong.”

Mohammed Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3/18. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked up two wickets each. Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shardul Thakur took a wicket apiece.

The two teams will next lock horns in the third ODI in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes