"Shubman Gill needs to shake his hands with MSD" - Fans react to Team India losing a 15th consecutive toss in 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

There was no stopping Team India's incredibly wretched luck with the toss as they were at the wrong end of the coin flip again in the fifth Test against England at the Oval, starting today, July 31. For a fifth Test in a row, captain Shubman Gill called 'Heads' only to see the other side of the coin, making it 15 consecutive losses as the toss for the Indian Men's side in international cricket.The last time India won the toss was way back in the third T20I at Rajkot against England at the start of the year. Incidentally, despite winning the toss, they lost that particular contest by 26 runs.The Men in Blue lost their next 10 losses in the two white-ball formats against England and in the Champions Trophy that followed. Yet, they won all 10 outings, including the Champions Trophy title.Losing the toss hasn't been as kind to India in the red-ball format, with the side trailing 1-2 in the ongoing England series after being at the wrong end of the coin flip in the first four Tests.Fans on X could not believe India's fortunes at the toss and reacted as follows:Fans continued to express their surprise over India's horrific luck at the toss, with one saying:&quot;India should bring one extra player along with captain just to call during the toss.&quot;&quot;When does India losing every toss cross the line from coincidence to conspiracy?&quot; tweeted a fan.&quot;32,000-1 was decent odds. Should have put money on it. India lose their 15th successive toss,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Don't mind losing the toss as long as we win the game&quot; - Shubman GillIndian skipper Shubman Gill brushed aside losing a fifth consecutive toss in the England series by focusing on only the result of the contest. Trailing 1-2, the visitors are in a must-win situation to leave the UK tour on level terms with a 2-2 outcome.Talking to the broadcasters after losing another toss, Gill said (via Cricbuzz):&quot;As long as we win the game. Was a bit confused yesterday about what to do, was a bit overcast but the wicket looks good, we'll look to post good runs in the first innings. We look for a win every game we play, we've come close and it's about that 5-10% extra push, boys will be giving it their all.&quot;England captain Ollie Pope had no hesitation in bowling first under overcast conditions and with a green pitch on offer after winning the toss.