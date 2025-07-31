"Shubman Gill needs to shake his hands with MSD" - Fans react to Team India losing a 15th consecutive toss in 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 31, 2025 15:40 IST
[Image credit: Getty, @Vids_of_India, @forjustcricket, @sagarcasm X handles]
[Image credit: Getty, @Vids_of_India, @forjustcricket, @sagarcasm X handles]

There was no stopping Team India's incredibly wretched luck with the toss as they were at the wrong end of the coin flip again in the fifth Test against England at the Oval, starting today, July 31. For a fifth Test in a row, captain Shubman Gill called 'Heads' only to see the other side of the coin, making it 15 consecutive losses as the toss for the Indian Men's side in international cricket.

The last time India won the toss was way back in the third T20I at Rajkot against England at the start of the year. Incidentally, despite winning the toss, they lost that particular contest by 26 runs.

The Men in Blue lost their next 10 losses in the two white-ball formats against England and in the Champions Trophy that followed. Yet, they won all 10 outings, including the Champions Trophy title.

Losing the toss hasn't been as kind to India in the red-ball format, with the side trailing 1-2 in the ongoing England series after being at the wrong end of the coin flip in the first four Tests.

Fans on X could not believe India's fortunes at the toss and reacted as follows:

Fans continued to express their surprise over India's horrific luck at the toss, with one saying:

"India should bring one extra player along with captain just to call during the toss."
"When does India losing every toss cross the line from coincidence to conspiracy?" tweeted a fan.
"32,000-1 was decent odds. Should have put money on it. India lose their 15th successive toss," a fan said.
"Don't mind losing the toss as long as we win the game" - Shubman Gill

Indian skipper Shubman Gill brushed aside losing a fifth consecutive toss in the England series by focusing on only the result of the contest. Trailing 1-2, the visitors are in a must-win situation to leave the UK tour on level terms with a 2-2 outcome.

Talking to the broadcasters after losing another toss, Gill said (via Cricbuzz):

"As long as we win the game. Was a bit confused yesterday about what to do, was a bit overcast but the wicket looks good, we'll look to post good runs in the first innings. We look for a win every game we play, we've come close and it's about that 5-10% extra push, boys will be giving it their all."

England captain Ollie Pope had no hesitation in bowling first under overcast conditions and with a green pitch on offer after winning the toss.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
