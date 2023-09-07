Shubman Gill needs to work on his intent: Mohammad Kaif ahead of IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2023

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif is concerned about Shubman Gill's defensive approach during India's last meeting with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. Gill scored a scrappy 10 off 32 and was largely undone by his game plan of surviving rather than feasting on the opposition.

Kaif shed light on the importance of ensuring that openers like Gill look to attack the opposition's new-ball bowlers and disturb their line and lengths rather than waiting for the loose deliveries.

Speaking to Star Sports after India's indoor nets session in Colombo, Mohammad Kaif said about Gill:

"Gill showed no intent in that game (Pakistan). He had faced about 19-20 deliveries (32), and the only boundary he got was down the leg side. So he definitely needs to work on his intent.

"When the ball swings at pace, you need to get into positions quickly, and that is something that Gill will need to do in the indoor nets."

Mohammad Kaif on Shubman Gill's indoor nets session

Mohammad Kaif accepted that the indoor nets session may not be as effective as the centre-wicket practice. However, he also suggested how Shubman Gill can make the most of it by getting into better positions to face the moving ball.

Kaif said that Gill could make use of the side-arm throwers, especially the left-arm side-arm angle, to prepare better against Shaheen Afridi:

"The side-arm throwers generally try to shape the ball into the batters, and that is something that will certainly help Gill. If you see his dismissal (against Pakistan), he couldn’t bring his bat down in time and his stumps were rattled.

"So this left-arm side-arm thrower will definitely test his bat speed, and that’s something that will help him while facing Shaheen Afridi."

After a fine 67* against Nepal, Gill will be keen to build on his good performance against Pakistan on Sunday.