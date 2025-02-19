Shubman Gill overtakes Babar Azam to become No. 1 batter; Ravindra Jadeja & Mohammad Shami drop down ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India's star batter Shubman Gill has overtaken Pakistan's Babar Azam to become the new No.1 batter in the latest ICC Men's Player ODI Rankings ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

Gill is at the top with 796 rating points, while the Pakistan batter has dropped a spot down to second place with 773 rating points.

This is not the first time that Shubman Gill has made it to the top spot in the ODI batting rankings. Half-way through the 2023 ODI World Cup, Gill had overtaken Babar to take the top spot. The young opener has been in great form heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

Trending

Gill was the top run-scorer with 259 runs from three matches in the home ODI series against England at an average of 86.33 with a strike rate of 103.60, including a hundred and two half-centuries. As a result of this stellar performance, the Indian batter has risen to the top of the ODI batting rankings.

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami drop down ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy

While Shubman Gill has risen to the top of the ODI batting rankings, his Indian teammates all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Mohammad Shami have dropped down in the rankings ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

In the ICC Men's ODI Rankings for bowlers, Jadeja dropped two spots from 11th to 13th position with 612 rating points. It comes as a slight surprise as Jadeja picked up six wickets from two matches in the recent ODI series against England at home. The left-arm spinner was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the series.

Meanwhile, pacer Mohammed Shami also dropped two places, going down to the 15th position from 13th with 591 rating points. Shami returned to International cricket after being away due to injury in the home series against England.

He played two ODIs and managed to pick up just two wickets. Shami did not look at his complete best despite his return. However, both Shami and Jadeja will have a vital role to play in the 2025 Champions Trophy as senior members of the Indian team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback