"Shubman Gill played with timing and Rohit Sharma showed his might" - Aakash Chopra lauds openers' partnership in India's Asia Cup 2023 win vs Nepal

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for putting on show a batting masterclass in India's Asia Cup 2023 win against Nepal.

Rohit Paudel and Co. set the Men in Blue a 231-run target after being asked to bat first in Pallekele on Monday, September 4. The target was revised to 145 in 23 overs after rain halted in the initial stages of the Indian run chase. The openers then took the seven-time champions over the line without getting separated and with 17 balls to spare.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Rohit and Shubman for showing their class. He elaborated:

"Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both hit. It seemed like they were having problems at the start as the ball was moving. Then it rained when India were 17 for no loss, the match was reduced to 23 overs and there was no chance of us letting them come close in 23 overs."

The former Indian opener added:

"It seemed like the ground is big, but Rohit Sharma hit such massive sixes. Shubman Gill also batted well. Shubman Gill played with timing and Rohit Sharma showed his might, and India showed that we love Nepal a lot but our team is better."

Rohit's unbeaten 74 came off just 59 deliveries and was studded with six fours and five sixes. Shubman struck eight fours and a six in his unbeaten 62-ball 67.

"I will say look for Ravindra Jadeja" - Aakash Chopra on choosing his Player of the Match

Ravindra Jadeja registered figures of 3/40 in 10 overs. [P/C: AP]

However, Aakash Chopra chose Ravindra Jadeja as his Player of the Match. He reasoned:

"It was difficult to choose the Player of the Match. I will say look for Ravindra Jadeja because he was the guy who broke the partnership (took the second wicket) and then took two more wickets - three wickets in a jiffy. You again saw beautiful bowling from Ravindra Jadeja."

While expressing surprise about Kuldeep Yadav going wicketless, Chopra pointed out that the Indian seamers failed to pick up early wickets due to abysmal catching. He stated:

"I had great expectations that Kuldeep Yadav would pick up wickets but then he went wicketless. I expected Mohammed Shami to pick up wickets with the new ball. He also went wicketless at the start but it was not his mistake, he got the edges but they were not holding catches. It was amazing."

India dropped three catches in the first five overs, with Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan being the guilty parties. The Nepal openers made the most of the let-offs by stringing together a 65-run partnership before Shardul Thakur's dismissal of Kushal Bhurtel and Jadeja's triple strikes brought India back into the game.

Poll : Should Ravindra Jadeja have been awarded the Player of the Match instead of Rohit Sharma? Yes No 0 votes