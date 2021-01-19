"Shubman Gill playing like a dream" - Twitterati hails youngster for a gutsy half-century on Day 5

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill reached his second half-century of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Day 5 of the fourth Test at the Gabba. The 21-year-old showed enough character to counter Australia's new ball attack by some positive strokeplay.

Needing another 324 runs on the final day to win the fourth Test, the visitors lost one of their main batsmen - Rohit Sharma - early. However, Gill's blistering half-century has rattled the hosts and has forced them to change their plans.

Fans on Twitter cheer Shubman Gill for his achievement

Fans on Twitter lauded Shubman Gill for his fearless innings so far and are hopeful about the 21-year-old converting it into a big one. Here is what they had to say:

1 session safely negotiated & 2 more to go at #GabbaTest



The legend of #Pujara keeps on growing and maybe by the end of the day he will have painted the masterpiece of saving a test match. #ShubmanGill hitting 6 in last over before lunch is the epitome of new India #AUSvsIND — Vikash Mishra (@MishraVikash) January 19, 2021

Youngest Indian opener to score a 50+ score in the fourth Innings, After Gavaskar. #ShubmanGill — Sumit (@_RKSumit) January 19, 2021

When the captain of the “toughest-team-to-beat” chirps away at a 21 years and 2 Tests old newbie, you can imagine how the rookie must have rattled the giant.



Gill playing like a dream, and getting under the skin of the Aussies without uttering a word!#ShubmanGill #AUSvIND — Bhanu Pratap Singh (@singhrbn5789) January 19, 2021

Gill is probably our best overseas opener now and can play at this position for couple years. But can he move down order to replace Pujara/ Rahane/Kohli once any retirement or replacement is needed?? #Shubmangill #AUSvIND — G (@ThatWittyGal) January 19, 2021

#Shubmangill is so suave at the crease, although Gower was left handed Gill reminds me of him so elegant. #AUSvIND — AR (@Edge2slip) January 19, 2021

Mad how Gill, 21, has been by far the best opener in this series.



Stunning Fifty 🔥🔥🔥#ShubmanGill#AUSvsIND — Shashank Choudhary #GlazersOut (@WKShashank) January 19, 2021

This kid Shubman Gill, has a lot in resemblance to Babar Azam, nice to watch, not much foot movement and great hands. #INDvsAUS #Shubmangill #BabarAzam — WajihaSyed (@WajihaSyed15) January 19, 2021

Feels like I'm watching the emergence of a special player. #ShubmanGill #AUSvIND — Aaron Thomas (@ats31289) January 19, 2021

Both Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have added 65 runs for the second wicket so far. While Pujara has been resolute as always in his defence, the youngster has been looking to play his shots and put the pressure back on the hosts.

Shubman Gill dished out an array of delightful strokes, which mostly contained fine back-foot punches. He is unbeaten on 64 off 117 balls, including five fours and a six.

Except the last 15 minutes before Lunch, when Shubman Gill looked uncomfortable against the short-ball, the youngster wasn't fazed by the threat of the Australian pacers.

The partnership between him and Pujara ensured that Team India did not lose any more wickets before Lunch on Day 5. Shubman Gill will be hopeful of making this fifty count and convert it into a big hundred.

With another 62 overs left to play in the day at the time of writing, the visitors will need to keep up their good work. The Australians, on the other hand, will start getting a bit more desperate and impatient with each passing over.

Can Team India hold fort and salvage a historic draw? Or should they go for a win? Can the injury-ravaged visitors retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by keeping the opposition bowling attack at bay? Only time will tell.