"Shubman Gill playing like a dream" - Twitterati hails youngster for a gutsy half-century on Day 5

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill reached his second half-century of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Day 5 of the fourth Test at the Gabba. The 21-year-old showed enough character to counter Australia's new ball attack by some positive strokeplay.
Needing another 324 runs on the final day to win the fourth Test, the visitors lost one of their main batsmen - Rohit Sharma - early. However, Gill's blistering half-century has rattled the hosts and has forced them to change their plans.
Fans on Twitter cheer Shubman Gill for his achievement
Fans on Twitter lauded Shubman Gill for his fearless innings so far and are hopeful about the 21-year-old converting it into a big one. Here is what they had to say:
Both Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara have added 65 runs for the second wicket so far. While Pujara has been resolute as always in his defence, the youngster has been looking to play his shots and put the pressure back on the hosts.
Shubman Gill dished out an array of delightful strokes, which mostly contained fine back-foot punches. He is unbeaten on 64 off 117 balls, including five fours and a six.
Except the last 15 minutes before Lunch, when Shubman Gill looked uncomfortable against the short-ball, the youngster wasn't fazed by the threat of the Australian pacers.
The partnership between him and Pujara ensured that Team India did not lose any more wickets before Lunch on Day 5. Shubman Gill will be hopeful of making this fifty count and convert it into a big hundred.
With another 62 overs left to play in the day at the time of writing, the visitors will need to keep up their good work. The Australians, on the other hand, will start getting a bit more desperate and impatient with each passing over.
Can Team India hold fort and salvage a historic draw? Or should they go for a win? Can the injury-ravaged visitors retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by keeping the opposition bowling attack at bay? Only time will tell.Published 19 Jan 2021, 08:37 IST