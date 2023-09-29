"Shubman Gill has the potential to become the best player of this generation"- Yuvraj Singh ahead of World Cup 2023

Former Indian legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes star opener Shubman Gill has the potential to become the best player in the world among his contemporaries.

Gill has been in red-hot form of late, especially in ODI cricket where he already has five hundreds this year with 1230 runs to his name. Yuvraj has seen Gill work hard since his early cricketing days and believes the youngster has what it takes to dominate world cricket.

Speaking to The Week, here's what Yuvraj Singh had to say about Shubman Gill:

"Shubman Gill has the potential to become the best player of this generation. The guy works hard. Since he was 19-20, his attitude has always been like that. He works four times harder than a normal guy since he was a kid. Whatever I have worked with him, he can be the player of this era."

Yuvraj also feels Gill will succeed in Test cricket and further added:

"He (Gill) scored 91 in a Test match which India won. He scored two fifties as well on his first tour to Australia which I don't know how many players have done. I am sure he will score runs in Australia, South Africa as well as England."

Yuvraj Singh on Shubman Gill's role in the World Cup

Yuvraj Singh opined that Gill's fearless batting gives India a real edge in the World Cup. He recalled how the youngster put the Pakistan bowlers under pressure in the Asia Cup and felt that could be his role in the World Cup as well.

On this, Yuvraj stated:

"He (Gill) is in such a stage right now that he is fearless. He can be a game-changer for India in the World Cup. He opened up the game against Pakistan and put the bowlers under pressure."

Gill will be determined to end a sensational 2023 by contributing to India's World Cup win.