Sunil Gavaskar feels Shubman Gill fell prey to Marco Jansen in India's second innings of the first Test against South Africa because he tried to play across the line.

Gill was bowled for a 37-ball 26 on Day 3 in Centurion on Thursday, December 28. The visitors were then bowled out for a paltry 131 and lost the match by a massive margin of an innings and 32 runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked about his thoughts on Gill's dismissal, to which he responded:

"The length was very good, it was a fuller length, but Shubman Gill probably made just one mistake. He wouldn't have been in trouble had he tried to play towards mid-on. He would have got an inside edge. He tried to play towards mid-wicket."

The former India opener added that the stylish batter might not have been dismissed had he played with a straighter blade. He explained:

"The bat wasn't straight at all, the edge of the bat was visible, and the ball went through. If even a slight face of the bat was visible, he would have got an inside edge but that didn't happen. Marco Jansen was getting hit when he was bowling on the off-stump. So he thought of bowling on the pads and he (Gill) got out when he did that."

Gill smashed Jansen for two boundaries through the off-side in the second over of his spell. However, the lanky Proteas seamer had his revenge by rattling the right-handed batter's stumps off the final delivery of the same over.

"He generally likes playing in the mid-wicket region but he is in a lot of control when he plays off the back foot" - Irfan Pathan on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill struck six fours during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Irfan Pathan pointed out that Shubman Gill is in better control when he plays off the back foot through mid-wicket. He said:

"He was looking extremely beautiful when he was batting. He was looking in control. Sunny Sir said it would have been better if he had played straight. He generally likes playing in the mid-wicket region but he is in a lot of control when he plays off the back foot."

The former India all-rounder added that probably the only false shot the youngster played in the second innings led to his dismissal. He elaborated:

"When you play like this off the front foot, he got bowled here but he can get lbw as well. So the straighter he would have played, it would have been better. Shubman Gill looked in more control in this innings than the first innings. Unfortunately, he made a mistake on one shot and lost his wicket there."

Gill's dismissal triggered a collapse. Although Virat Kohli (76) stood his ground, wickets kept falling at the other end. The former India skipper was eventually the last player dismissed as the visitors suffered a comprehensive defeat.

