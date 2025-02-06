Shubman Gill provides crucial fitness update on Virat Kohli after IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Team India's ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill alleviated fears over Virat Kohli's fitness after the senior batter missed the first one-dayer against England on Thursday, February 6 due to a sore right knee. Gill asserted that Kohli's injury is not serious and that he will be available for the second ODI on Sunday.

The Men in Blue beat England by four wickets in the first one-dayer played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Batting first after winning the toss, the Englishmen were bowled out for 248 in 47.4 overs. In the chase, Gill top-scored with 87 off 96 balls as India got home in 38.4 overs.

Gill, who was named Player of the Match for his impressive knock, batted at the No. 3 position in Kohli's absence. Speaking after the match, he provided an update on Kohli's injury and told the host broadcaster (as quoted by India Today):

"When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee. He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry. He will definitely be fit for the next game."

India handed debuts to opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Harshit Rana in the Nagpur ODI. While Jaiswal was dismissed for 15 off 22 balls, Harshit overcame a poor start to finish with figures of 3-53 from seven overs.

"I play at number three in Test matches, so it wasn’t a huge adjustment" - Shubman Gill

While India lost their openers early in the chase in Nagpur, Gill downplayed the challenge of batting at the one-down position. He pointed out that he has done the same for India in red-ball cricket, so the adjustment wasn't a huge one.

"I think I play at number three in Test matches, so it wasn’t a huge adjustment. But, definitely, the situation is slightly different. If you are batting at number three and early wickets fall, you have to play according to the situation. However, if the openers have built a good partnership, then you have to carry that momentum forward. That was my thought process -- to bat according to the situation and the over in which I had to come in," the 25-year-old added.

Having claimed a significant 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Team India will take on England in the second one-dayer at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

