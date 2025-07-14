Shubman Gill provides a major update on Rishabh Pant's injury after 22-run loss in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India captain Shubman Gill has confirmed that keeper-batter Rishabh Pant should be fit for the fourth Test against England, which will begin Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23. Pant hurt his left index finger while keeping in the first innings of the Lord's Test. He batted in both innings for India, but did not take the gloves after suffering the injury.

Ad

England beat India by 22 runs in a nail-biting Test match at Lord's, which concluded on Monday, July 14. While Pant scored a defiant 74 in the first innings despite his injury, he was cleaned up for 9 by a ripper from Jofra Archer in the first session on Day 5. Chasing a target of 193, India collapsed to 82-7. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's fighting 61*, the visitors were bowled out for 170.

Speaking after the match, Indian captain Gill provided an update on Pant's injury and said (via ESPNcricinfo) that he should be fine for the next Test as scans revealed 'no major injury' to the index finger of his left hand.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gill, however, admitted that the vice-captain's run-out in the first innings of the Lord's Test was a major turning point in the contest. With KL Rahul unbeaten on 98, Pant was run out by a brilliant direct hit from Ben Stokes in his endeavor to give the strike back to his partner. Reflecting on the run-out, the Indian captain commented:

"At one point I thought if we get a lead of 80-100, it might be crucial. We knew on the fifth day on this wicket, it won't be easy to chase 150-200. Thought if we can get a lead of 80-100, we would be in a good position."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Responding to England's first-innings total of 387, India were in a good position at 248-3 when Pant was run out. England ended up restricting India to 387 despite Rahul's 100 and eventually nudged the visitors out on Day 5.

"Extremely proud" - Shubman Gill hails Ravindra Jadeja and lower order for gutsy performance

While India ended up losing the Lord's Test by 22 runs, they did not go down without a fight. At one point, they were 82-7. However, Jadeja combined with Jasprit Bumrah (5 off 54) and Mohammed Siraj (4 off 30) to keep India's hopes alive. Praising the efforts of the trio, Gill said:

Ad

"I'm extremely proud, this is as close as a Test match can get. Five days of hard fought cricket, comes down to the last session, last wicket. He's [Jadeja] very experienced. We didn't want to give him any message. He was batting brilliantly with the tail. Wanted him and the tail to bat as long as possible."

Jadeja added 35 with Bumrah and 23 with Siraj. However, there was heartbreak for Team India as Siraj was bowled by Shoaib Bashir in unlucky fashion after he defended one that bounced a little extra.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news