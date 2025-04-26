Shubman Gill reveals how a famous character from a superhit Bollywood film made him fall in love with 'aloo parathas'

India batter Shubman Gill revealed how a famous character from a Bollywood film made him fall in love with 'aloo parathas'. Gill is currently leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Shubman Gill revealed that he was a big fan of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Hespoke about how his character from the superhit film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' made him start eating aloo parathas, something which he hated as a child.

"Growing up, I was a big fan of Hrithik Roshan. I used to hate parathas as a kid, but I started eating them because Hrithik's character in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai loved aloo parathas!," he said.

However, the star cricketer has now shifted to a gluten-free alternatives, keeping the diet a modern day cricketer needs to follow in mind.

From a youngster who burst onto the scene, he is now among India's key players. He was a part of the Indian team that recently won the 2025 Champions Trophy as well. In the interview, he also spoke about the feeling of winning an ICC trophy alongside his idols Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"To do it with players like Rohit bhai, Virat bhai - it's hard to describe that feeling. Sports is the only thing that crowns you as the best in the world," he expressed.

Gill will be eager to win more matches and trophies for India in the times to come.

Shubman Gill will aim to led GT to second IPL title

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has done well as a leader in the IPL 2025 season so far. Gujarat Titans are on the top of the table with six wins and 12 points from eight matches. They are close to sealing their spot for the playoffs and will also look to finish in the top two.

GT won their first IPL title in 2022 and are among the top contenders to lift the trophy this season. Not only has Gill been successful as captain but has also made a major contribution as a batter.

He is their third-highest run-getter with 305 runs from eight matches at an average of 43.57 and a strike-rate of 153.26. The right-hander has also notched up three half-centuries with a top score of 90 in the ongoing season.

