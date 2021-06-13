WTC final: Shubman Gill reveals the story behind his red handkerchief 

A glaring red handkerchief has been one of the features of Shubman Gill's short international career so far. The young opener revealed the story behind it on Sunday, asserting that it's not a superstition but just something that he got his heart on and stuck with.

Shubman Gill said that the ritual of carrying the handkerchief wasn't there from the start and only began during his days with the India Under-19 team. He added that once he started to perform well with it, he never let it go. Shubman Gill told The Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel:

"I don't think it's a superstition, to be honest. Most of our age-group cricket is played with the red ball. We really don't have white-ball cricket until the U-19 World Cups and stuff like that.

"So, when I first started playing with the white-ball cricket, that's when I started taking it, otherwise, you can't carry a red handkerchief in a red-ball game because the umpire won't allow you to wear it on the top of your trouser.

"I don't know why, but for some reason, I liked the color red so I started wearing that red handkerchief, and then obviously, when you do well and score runs you tend to go with whatever you are doing. So that's one thing that stuck with me and I keep it with me all the time."

Shubman Gill has so far played seven Tests and three ODIs for India, collecting 378 and 49 runs respectively. The 21-year-old came of age in his debut series against Australia, scoring a magnificent 91 in the Gabba Test.

Shubman Gill's record in England

Shubman Gill is all but certain to open alongside Rohit Sharma in the forthcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which will begin on June 18. Although Gill hasn't played an international game in England yet, he has featured in a couple of U-19 Tests and four U-19 ODIs in the country.

The right-hander scored 174 runs in two Tests with his highest score being 102. In the ODIs, he has amassed 278 runs, including a ton and a half-century at a stunning average of 92.66. Gill is also in good touch, having scored 85 in the intra-squad match recently.

A steady start from him and Rohit Sharma at the top of the order will go a long way in helping India lift the silverware.

