Shubman Gill roars and blows a kiss after reaching another defiant hundred on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:52 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India skipper Shubman Gill roared in delight and kissed his bat and helmet after completing a gritty hundred on Day 5 of the ongoing Manchester Test against England. The elegant right-handed batter nudged a single through the off-side to get to the milestone, bringing up his fourth ton of the series.

The moment came after the hosts took the second new ball and Chris Woakes came on to bowl the 83rd over of the innings. The Punjab-born cricketer merely punched a ball through the gap at point for an easy single to get through to the other end.

Watch the moment here:

This was the fourth hundred of the series for the 25-year-old, who began the series at Headingley with a 147-run knock. He followed it up with a record-breaking 269 and 161 at Edgbaston, where Team India won by 336 runs. With four hundreds in the series, the youngster has joined Sunil Gavaskar and Don Bradman for the most centuries in a series as captain.

Shubman Gill dismissed by Jofra Archer an over before lunch on Day 5

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, England got their second breakthrough of the day, with Jofra Archer dismissing Gill for 103. The Indian skipper edged a wide delivery to Jamie Smith behind the stumps just before lunch.

With Ben Stokes trapping KL Rahul lbw for 90 within the first hour, it meant that Team India lost both their overnight batters in the first session of Day 5. Rahul's departure also brought an end to a gritty 188-run stand with Gill.

India walked off to lunch with their scorecard reading 223/4, still trailing by 88 runs, with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The visitors still need to bat two more sessions to salvage a draw and ensure the scoreline remains 2-1 ahead of the fifth Test.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
