"Shubman Gill's strike-rate is a little lesser" - Former India all-rounder's huge statement on India's 2025 Asia Cup squad

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan reflected on Shubman Gill's selection in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad. Gill was named vice-captain as the 15-member squad came out on Tuesday, August 19.

Shubman Gill displayed great form in the recent England Test series and scored 754 runs from five matches. He had an impressive IPL 2025 season as well and made 650 runs from 15 games at a strike-rate of 155.87.

However, Irfan Pathan pointed out that Gill's strike-rate in T20Is is lesser than some of the other batters. Notably, the right-hander has played 21 T20Is and has scored 578 runs at a strike-rate of 139.27. The former cricketer reckoned that it would be interesting to see how Gill adapts on his return.

"In international cricket, Shubman Gill's strike-rate is a little lesser. If he can increase it, that responsibility will be on him. It will be important to see how he adapts himself to this format. Batting regularly with a good strike-rate in T20 cricket in Ahmedabad and other pitches which are slow, this would be a challenge for him and I will look forward to see how he does," he said on his YouTube channel. (8:00)

The 2025 Asia Cup is set to begin on September 8 and would continue until September 28. It will be played in the UAE, with eight teams set to participate in two groups of four each.

Irfan Pathan reckons Shubman Gill's inclusion as vice-captain is an indication of future planning

Shubman Gill last played a T20I in 2024 before the T20 World Cup. He returned as the vice-captain for the 2025 Asia Cup. Gill recently took over from Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain and is the vice-captain of the ODI side as well.

His inclusion in the leadership group in all three formats is a clear indication of future planning, reckoned Irfan Pathan. Notably, Suryakumar Yadav, the current T20I captain, is already 34. Irfan believed that this move is an indication that Gill could be the leader in all formats in the time to come.

"I had told that this selection would be divided into two things, whether you do the right thing or plan for the future. Do you go with both or go on one side? The selectors have made it clear that they want to do the right thing but there is also future planning. Shubman Gill comes in and becomes the vice-captain, which is a clear indication of what the future planning is. Suryakumar Yadav is 34 and you have to look forward as well," he said. (0:46)

Gill has captaincy experience in the format, having led the Gujarat Titans (GT) for two seasons in the IPL. This could be an opportunity for him to learn under the guidance of Suryakumar Yadav and develop his leadership skills in the shorter format at the international stage.

