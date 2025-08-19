IPL team-wise list of players picked in India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Aug 19, 2025 16:18 IST
New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI - Source: Getty
India have announced their squad for the Asia Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has been announced. The selection committee, headed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, named a 15-member team. The meeting was held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Ad

The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. It will be contested between eight teams that are split into two groups. India, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE will be a part of Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka will be in Group B.

The tournament is set to be played in a T20 format that would help teams begin preparations for the T20 World Cup in 2026. The last time an Asia Cup was held in this format was in 2022, where Sri Lanka were the winners.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several players who featured in IPL 2025 have been named in India's squad for the upcoming tournament.

On that note, here is a team-wise breakdown of IPL players who have been named in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.

IPL team-wise list of players picked in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad

Ad

#1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 1 Player

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the IPL trophy for the first time by winning the 2025 season. They beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final. RCB wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who played a massive role in their maiden triumph, has been named in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Jitesh scored 261 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.28 and a strike-rate of 176.35. He has been picked as the second wicketkeeper in the side for the upcoming tournament.

Ad

#2 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 1 Player

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not have a memorable outing in IPL 2025. They finished at the bottom of the table. The five-time champions won only four out of their 14 matches. CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube has found a place in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Dube has performed consistently with the bat for CSK. In IPL 2025, the left-hander scored 357 runs from 14 games at an average of 32.45 and a strike-rate of 132.22. He could play the role of a hard-hitter in the middle order if needed.

Ad

#3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 1 Player

PBKS fell short of their maiden IPL trophy as they lost the IPL 2025 final to RCB. They were consistent throughout the tournament and finished at the top of the table.

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh has been picked in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, which was an obvious choice. The left-arm quick ended as their leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025 with 21 scalps from 16 innings at an average of 24.66 and a strike-rate of 16.6.

Ad

#4 SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 1 Player

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a disappointing IPL 2025 season. They could not make the playoffs after having played the finals in 2024. Star SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has been included in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad and is likely to open the batting as well.

The left-hander scored 439 runs from 13 innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 33.76 and a strike-rate of 193.39. He has featured in 17 T20Is and has made 535 runs at a strike-rate of 193.84 with two hundreds.

Ad

#5 Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2 Players

Delhi Capitals (DC) finished fifth in IPL 2025. They were close to qualifying for the playoffs but missed out eventually. DC captain and all-rounder Axar Patel, along with wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, have been named in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Axar played a key role for India at the 2024 T20 World Cup. By his standards, Kuldeep did not have a great IPL 2025. He bagged 15 wickets from 14 games. The wrist-spinner, who did not get a single game in the England Tests, would be keen to deliver in this tournament.

Ad

#6 Gujarat Titans (GT) - 3 Players

Gujarat Titans (GT) made it to the IPL 2025 playoffs but lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator. GT captain, and also India's Test skipper, Shubman Gill, marked a return to the T20I set-up. Moreover, he has been named vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025.

Gill has been in tremendous form across formats, having done well in IPL 2025 and the England Tests. He last played a T20I before the World Cup in 2024. Notably, his GT teammates Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna failed to make the 15-member squad but have been named among the standbys.

Ad

#7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 3 Players

IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could not defend their crown in the 2025 season. They won only five matches in the entire tournament and did not make it to the playoffs.

KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who bagged 17 wickets from 13 games at an average of 22.52 and a strike-rate of 17.6, found a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. His fellow KKR teammates Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh have also been named in the squad.

Ad

Harshit picked up 15 wickets from 13 games in IPL 2025. Rinku had a disappointing season as he scored 206 runs from 11 innings, not living up to expectations.

#8 Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 4 Players

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a campaign to forget in IPL 2025. They avoided the bottom spot closely and finished ninth. RR captain Sanju Samson, who has been an integral part of India's T20I team in recent times, was an expected pick in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Ad

Apart from Samson, three other RR players have been named in the squad. However, all of them are in the list of standbys and not the main squad. These names are Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jurel and Jaiswal were also part of the Indian team during the recent England tour.

#9 Mumbai Indians (MI) - 4 Players

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made it to the playoffs in IPL 2025. However, they faced defeat in the second qualifier. Star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead India in the Asia Cup 2025. He had a stellar IPL 2025, where he smashed 717 runs from 16 games at an average of 65.18 and a strike-rate of 167.91.

Ad

Left-hander Tilak Varma, who made 343 runs from 13 innings with two half-centuries, also found a place along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Notably, ace MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also been included in the squad. Bumrah played only three out of the five Tests in England to manage his workload.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications