IPL team-wise list of players picked in India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has been announced. The selection committee, headed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, named a 15-member team. The meeting was held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. It will be contested between eight teams that are split into two groups. India, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE will be a part of Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka will be in Group B.The tournament is set to be played in a T20 format that would help teams begin preparations for the T20 World Cup in 2026. The last time an Asia Cup was held in this format was in 2022, where Sri Lanka were the winners.Several players who featured in IPL 2025 have been named in India's squad for the upcoming tournament.On that note, here is a team-wise breakdown of IPL players who have been named in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.IPL team-wise list of players picked in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad#1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 1 PlayerRoyal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the IPL trophy for the first time by winning the 2025 season. They beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final. RCB wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who played a massive role in their maiden triumph, has been named in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.Jitesh scored 261 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.28 and a strike-rate of 176.35. He has been picked as the second wicketkeeper in the side for the upcoming tournament.#2 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 1 PlayerChennai Super Kings (CSK) did not have a memorable outing in IPL 2025. They finished at the bottom of the table. The five-time champions won only four out of their 14 matches. CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube has found a place in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.Dube has performed consistently with the bat for CSK. In IPL 2025, the left-hander scored 357 runs from 14 games at an average of 32.45 and a strike-rate of 132.22. He could play the role of a hard-hitter in the middle order if needed.#3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 1 PlayerPBKS fell short of their maiden IPL trophy as they lost the IPL 2025 final to RCB. They were consistent throughout the tournament and finished at the top of the table.PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh has been picked in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, which was an obvious choice. The left-arm quick ended as their leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025 with 21 scalps from 16 innings at an average of 24.66 and a strike-rate of 16.6.#4 SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 1 PlayerSunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a disappointing IPL 2025 season. They could not make the playoffs after having played the finals in 2024. Star SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has been included in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad and is likely to open the batting as well.The left-hander scored 439 runs from 13 innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 33.76 and a strike-rate of 193.39. He has featured in 17 T20Is and has made 535 runs at a strike-rate of 193.84 with two hundreds.#5 Delhi Capitals (DC) - 2 PlayersDelhi Capitals (DC) finished fifth in IPL 2025. They were close to qualifying for the playoffs but missed out eventually. DC captain and all-rounder Axar Patel, along with wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, have been named in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.Axar played a key role for India at the 2024 T20 World Cup. By his standards, Kuldeep did not have a great IPL 2025. He bagged 15 wickets from 14 games. The wrist-spinner, who did not get a single game in the England Tests, would be keen to deliver in this tournament.#6 Gujarat Titans (GT) - 3 PlayersGujarat Titans (GT) made it to the IPL 2025 playoffs but lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator. GT captain, and also India's Test skipper, Shubman Gill, marked a return to the T20I set-up. Moreover, he has been named vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025.Gill has been in tremendous form across formats, having done well in IPL 2025 and the England Tests. He last played a T20I before the World Cup in 2024. Notably, his GT teammates Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna failed to make the 15-member squad but have been named among the standbys.#7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 3 PlayersIPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could not defend their crown in the 2025 season. They won only five matches in the entire tournament and did not make it to the playoffs.KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who bagged 17 wickets from 13 games at an average of 22.52 and a strike-rate of 17.6, found a spot in the Asia Cup 2025 squad. His fellow KKR teammates Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh have also been named in the squad.Harshit picked up 15 wickets from 13 games in IPL 2025. Rinku had a disappointing season as he scored 206 runs from 11 innings, not living up to expectations.#8 Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 4 PlayersRajasthan Royals (RR) had a campaign to forget in IPL 2025. They avoided the bottom spot closely and finished ninth. RR captain Sanju Samson, who has been an integral part of India's T20I team in recent times, was an expected pick in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.Apart from Samson, three other RR players have been named in the squad. However, all of them are in the list of standbys and not the main squad. These names are Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jurel and Jaiswal were also part of the Indian team during the recent England tour.#9 Mumbai Indians (MI) - 4 PlayersFive-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made it to the playoffs in IPL 2025. However, they faced defeat in the second qualifier. Star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead India in the Asia Cup 2025. He had a stellar IPL 2025, where he smashed 717 runs from 16 games at an average of 65.18 and a strike-rate of 167.91.Left-hander Tilak Varma, who made 343 runs from 13 innings with two half-centuries, also found a place along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Notably, ace MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also been included in the squad. Bumrah played only three out of the five Tests in England to manage his workload.