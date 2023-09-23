"Shubman Gill showed what a typical Punjabi guy can do in his own den" - Harbhajan Singh after IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has hailed Shubman Gill for marking his debut international game at his home ground in Mohali with a stunning 74 against Australia on Friday, September 22.

Gill was once again at his belligerent best, smashing 74 off just 63 balls. While the young opener was still at the crease, it seemed like the Australian bowlers just had no place to hide. Harbhajan admired the array of strokes that Gill had to offer in a truly incredible innings.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Shubman Gill's knock [3:15] :

"Shubman Gill showed what a typical Punjabi guy can do in his own den. He made great use of home conditions and scored a sensational 74."

Harbhajan also lauded Ruturaj Gaikwad for his well-made 71 and the staggering 142 run-stand with Gill at the top of the order. On this, he said [3:44] :

"It's never easy for anyone to perform when he comes into the team after a long time. But Gaikwad played really well. His partnership with Shubman Gill put Australia on the backfoot and the bowlers were left searching for answers."

Harbhajan Singh on Suryakumar Yadav's 50

Harbhajan Singh had been vocal about how Suryakumar Yadav could do a job for India at No. 6 because of his incredible T20 numbers. While Sky wasn't quite able to provide that consistency in ODIs prior to the Friday match, he finally delivered a fine half-century against Australia, just when his team needed him to.

On this, Harbhajan stated [4:19] :

"I had told already that Suryakumar Yadav could play that role at No. 6 of a finisher and that's exactly what he did. He came to bat at that position and ensured that he finished the game with a half-century."

The next ODI between India and Australia will be played in Indore on Sunday, September 24.