India captain Shubman Gill smashed a six off England all-rounder Joe Root as he scripted history on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5. With the maximum, the right-hander became the only player without a double ton and 150 in the same Test. Notably, the 25-year-old scored 269 and 161, aggregating 430, the most runs in a game by an Indian player in the longest format, only behind Graham Gooch (456 vs India at Lord's in 1990).

Gill achieved the massive record during the 78th over of India’s second innings. Joe Root bowled a tossed-up delivery, and Gill knelt and belted the slog sweep over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep only watched the ball sail over him. He followed that up with another maximum towards the backward square leg.

Shubman Gill was eventually caught and bowled by Shoaib Bashir for 161.

Shubman Gill-led India set a 608-run target for England in the 2nd Test

Shubman Gill’s century and fifties from Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul helped India set a mammoth 608-run target for England in the second Test. Jadeja, Pant, and Rahul chipped in with 69* (118), 65 (58), and 55 (84), respectively. The tourists finally declared at 427/6 after 83 overs. They previously gained a 180-run lead in the first innings.

India will now be keen to bag 10 wickets to level the series 1-1 after losing the opening Test by five wickets at Headingley. They have four sessions in the contest, with rain forecast during the first session on Day 5 (Sunday, July 6).

It’s worth mentioning that no team has ever chased more than 418 in Test cricket. Australia holds the highest successful chase in the red-ball format, having achieved 418 against the West Indies in Antigua in 2003.

Meanwhile, England have chased 350+ thrice - 378 (vs India at Edgbaston in 2022), 371 (vs India at Headingley in 2025), and 359 (vs Australia at Headingley in 2019).

