"Shubman Gill in T20Is - not a fantastic story" - Aakash Chopra on India's chase in 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Aakash Chopra has said that the likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have failed to deliver at the top of the order in T20I cricket.

Team India were set a 177-run target in the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday (January 27). They managed only 155-9 as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on India's chase in the first T20I. Regarding Gill and Kishan's early dismissals, he said:

"It is a slightly misfiring top order. The start was not good. The ball hit Ishan Kishan's stumps. He has a highest of 36 in his last 12 innings in T20Is. Shubman Gill - the ball got stuck, and he got caught. Shubman Gill in T20Is - not a fantastic story at this point in time."

While observing that Rahul Tripathi also failed to capitalise on his chance, Chopra added that the hosts' hopes hinged on Suryakumar Yadav's presence at the crease, elaborating:

"Rahul Tripathi - it is a slightly young career; it has just started but he couldn't open his account here, caught behind off Jacob Duffy's bowling - good use of the DRS. Then Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were there. There were hopes until Surya was there."

Kishan and Gill fell prey to Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner for four and seven runs respectively. Tripathi failed to open his account in the six deliveries he faced and got a faint edge off Jacob Duffy to Devon Conway behind the stumps.

"That was the game-changing moment" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal

Suryakumar Yadav scored 47 off 34. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra picked Suryakumar's dismissal as a game-defining moment, elaborating:

"Suryakumar Yadav hit an extremely beautiful six over cover, and then he was dismissed off the next ball. That I think was the game-changing moment. Hardik Pandya, who was already going a run-a-ball, also got out."

While praising Washington Sundar for playing a fighting knock, the reputed commentator pointed out that the left-hander's efforts were always going to be in vain, as he only had the lower-order batters for company, observing:

"Washington Sundar came and saved a little honour. He scored 50 runs and took the team very close, but it was always a losing cause, because Arshdeep, Mavi, Kuldeep - it was not going to happen. The task was totally out of India's reach after a point."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Hardik Pandya said - "Washington Sundar played really well, bowled really and field well it's like Washington Sundar vs New Zealand". Hardik Pandya said - "Washington Sundar played really well, bowled really and field well it's like Washington Sundar vs New Zealand".

Sundar smashed 50 off 28, a knock studded with five fours and three sixes. He was dismissed off the penultimate ball of the Indian innings, caught by Jacob Duffy at third man off Lockie Ferguson.

