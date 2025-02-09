Shubman Gill took a blinder to dismiss Harry Brook in the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The 25-year-old kept running behind while keeping his eyes on the ball before pulling off the stellar catch between long-off and long-on.

As a result, Brook departed for 31 runs off 52 balls as the tourists lost their third wicket for 168 runs. With the catch, Gill ended the 66-run partnership between Joe Root and Brook.

The dismissal came in the 30th over of England’s inning. Harshit Rana bowled a slower one, an off-cutter, and Brook tried to go downtown but mistimed it. The 25-year-old played a skier and Gill did the rest, claiming one of the best catches for India in the 50-over format.

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Shubman Gill's stunning catch came hours after Axar Patel dropped a regulation catch of England opener Phil Salt.

At the time of writing the tourists were 180/3 after 32.3 overs, with skipper Jos Butter and Joe Root at the crease. Ben Duckett departed after 65 off 56. England is playing a do-or-die contest having lost the series opener.

Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock against England in the first ODI

Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock against England in the first ODI in Nagpur. Playing at No. 3, he smashed 87 runs off 96 balls, hitting 14 boundaries. His efforts helped the hosts win the contest by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Gill’s heroics in the series opener have helped him return to his opening role in the second ODI. He will open with skipper Rohit Sharma as fit-again Virat Kohli replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing XI.

The Punjab batter will be keen to continue his good form ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which starts on February 19. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20.

Follow the IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news