Shubman Gill takes a fine catch to end Jos Buttler’s 34-run knock in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill took a well-judged catch to dismiss England’s skipper Jos Buttler in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, February 9. The match is being played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The wicket fell on the fourth ball of the 39th over in England’s innings. Hardik Pandya bowled a slower, fuller delivery on middle stump. Buttler made room to try and lift the ball over mid-off, but he couldn’t generate enough elevation. Positioned at mid-off, Shubman Gill swiftly moved to his left, got low, and dived forward to take a well-judged catch.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The England captain scored 34 off 35 balls, including two boundaries. Buttler's dismissal left England at 219/4 after 38.4 overs. This also marked the fourth time Hardik Pandya had dismissed Buttler in ODIs, across nine innings.

Ben Duckett and Joe Root fall after fifties as India look to restrict England to below 300

England’s skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first. The visitors made three changes to their lineup, with Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood replacing Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer. Meanwhile, India made two changes, bringing in Virat Kohli and Varun Chakravarthy in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The English opening pair of Phil Salt and Ben Duckett gave a strong start, adding 75 runs in the first 10 overs. It was debutant Varun Chakravarthy who made the breakthrough for the hosts, dismissing Salt for 26 to end the 81-run opening partnership.

Duckett played a solid knock, scoring 65 off 56 balls, including 10 fours. Joe Root and Harry Brook then added 66 runs for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed for 31. Root then joined forces with Jos Buttler (34), adding 51 runs for the fourth wicket.

Root played a valuable knock of 69 off 72 balls, including six boundaries, before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. At the time of writing, England were 250/5 after 43 overs, with Liam Livingstone (12) and Jamie Overton (1) at the crease.

