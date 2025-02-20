Shubman Gill takes stunning catch in slips as Mehidy Hasan Miraz departs for 5 in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified Feb 20, 2025 16:24 IST
Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Shami rejoices after scalping Mehidy Hasan Miraz - Source: Getty

Team India batter Shubman Gill took a stunning catch of Mehidy Hasan Miraz off the bowling of Mohammed Shami in India's opening contest of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh. Dubai International Cricket Stadium is hosting the game.

Ad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz walked out to the middle relatively early after Bangladesh lost their opener Soumya Sarkar (0 off 5) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (0 off 2) cheaply, with the scoreboard reading 2/2 in the second over. Mehidy managed to take some pressure off his team, but not for long.

On the second ball of the seventh over, Shami bowled one wide of off, inviting the batter for drive. Mehidy went chasing, which resulted in a leading edge. Shubman Gill, the lone fielder in the slips, managed to jump to his right and took the catch to send him back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Ad

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was dismissed for five runs in 10 deliveries. With that, Mohammad Shami got to 199 wickets in ODI cricket, one short of getting to 200 ODI wickets.

Bangladesh trying to bounce back after losing five wickets in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match

Axar Patel picked up two wickets in his very first over, but was denied a hattrick owing to a dropped catch - Source: Getty
Axar Patel picked up two wickets in his very first over, but was denied a hattrick owing to a dropped catch - Source: Getty

After winning the toss and batting first, Bangladesh found themselves in murky water with the score reading 39/5 after the 10th over. Tanzid Hasan (25 off 25) was the only top-order batter to score in excess of 20 runs.

At the moment, Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali are batting together, with the duo having stitched together 40 runs for the sixth wicket. At the time of writing, the scorecard read 79/5 after 20 overs. For India, Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami have picked up two wickets each, and Harshit Rana has one.

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी