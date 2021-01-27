Shubman Gill unveils the epiphany that motivated him to perform in Australia

Indian opening batsman Shubman Gill has divulged the details about a realization that inspired him to perform as well as he did in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gill made his debut against Australia in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Facing the attack that had just bowled his team out for their lowest-ever total, the 21-year-old scored an endearing 45.

While Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs to give India a historic victory in the final Test at the Gabba, it was Gill's flamboyant 91 that laid the solid foundation for the record chase.

In an interaction with Forbes India, Shubman Gill talked about how the Adelaide debacle humbled his outlook. He remarked that he didn't want the Border-Gavaskar series to be remembered by one fateful hour in the first Test.

"When the 36-all-out happened in Adelaide, it was really shocking for us. We didn't know how to react because everything happened so quickly. We didn't get the time to absorb it. We were in a comfortable position in the match, and in an hour everything changed. I realized that at this level everything can change this fast. What really triggered me was that the day after this incident there was a news item that said “the great Adelaide collapse”. I was reading it and all I could think at that time was that I don't want the series to be remembered in terms of the collapse. Before our first match [in Adelaide], I knew I'll get to debut in the MCG match. I really wanted to contribute in my way and wanted to turn things around," said Shubman Gill.

The way @RealShubmanGill batted today he definitely deserved a century- but I’m sure there are many that lie ahead in his future. Amazing talent and more importantly has the mental strength to handle pressure. #future #class #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/D1tqCr1x2r — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

So good were Shubman Gill's performances in the series that former opener Gautam Gambhir had to appeal to him to keep his feet grounded.

"I had to take a sleeping pill" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill also unfurled details about the eve of his debut, his first stint on the ground as an international player, and his first crack at the Australian bowlers.

"Of course, I was nervous the night before the match. I couldn't sleep and had to take a sleeping pill. The next morning, on the first day of the Test, we were fielding first. It didn’t hit me then that I was making my debut since the entire team was on the field. In the evening, I had to go in to bat. When I faced my first 10-12 balls, the enormity of the occasion sunk in--I am playing at the international level, facing the best bowling attack. That's when I told myself that now I need to be really focused," said Shubman Gill.

Following his exploits in his debut series, it wasn't a surprise when VVS Laxman labeled Shubman Gill a 'very very special player'.

Gill has been rewarded with a place in Team India's squad for the four-match home Test series against England. He will be looking to capitalize on a brilliant start to his Test career and have a solid outing.

The first Test between India and England will begin from February 5 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.