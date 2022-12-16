"Shubman Gill will know that if Rohit Sharma comes back, he might not find a place in the team as an opener" - Dinesh Karthik

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that Shubman Gill will lose his place as an opener if Rohit Sharma returns to the team for the second Test against Bangladesh.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik opined that Gill himself will be aware he would have to make way for Sharma once the latter recovers from his injury. However, he stated that the youngster will soon establish himself as India's regular opener across formats.

Karthik explained:

"Shubman Gill will know that if Rohit Sharma comes back, he might not find a place in the team as an opener. But that's the reality of Indian cricket. We have a lot of household names, and they are all part of the side as well. It's only a matter of time before he gets a full-time gig as an opener in all formats."

Gill slammed his maiden Test ton in the ongoing series opener against Bangladesh on Friday, December 16. The right-handed batter starred with the bat on Day 3, scoring 110 runs off 152 balls.

Karthik went on to say that Gill's father would be delighted with his son's batting exploits. He lauded the 23-year-old's performance and commended him for countering the Bangladeshi spinners in brilliant fashion.

Karthik added:

"He [Shubman Gill] has shown the world how good he is. But a hundred in Test cricket has been eluding him for some time. He will heave a massive sigh of relief. Not only did he get the hundred... but the way he has batted, he makes batting against spin loss easy.

"He is showing the credentials required to be a world-class opener. His dad will be really proud of him. I know his dad would not have been happy with his choice of shot in the first innings. He still went on to play a few sweeps, but not the lap sweep."

However, Gill could lose his place in the team despite scoring a century if Rohit is deemed fit for the second fixture as stand-in captain KL Rahul is expected to retain his place as an opener.

"I was proud to have him in my team" - Dinesh Karthik on playing with Shubman Gill in the IPL

Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill were a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) setup for multiple seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Karthik, who captained Gill at KKR, mentioned how proud he was to have the young batting star in his team. He heaped praise on Gill, recalling how he excelled as a finisher in his maiden season of the cash-rich league and said:

"The first time he got selected in the IPL, I was proud to have him in my team. He batted in a tough spot at No. 7, which is difficult even for the most experienced players. But the young kid did a fabulous job. He was able to understand pressure and played some lovely innings.

"He has always been a very hard-working cricketer. He enjoyed things off the field but when it came to his cricket and his workouts and recovery, he was on point. I really admire the hard work that he has put in. Among his peers, all were running at the same speed, but somehow, he has taken off a little further ahead than the others just with his work ethic."

BCCI @BCCI



Bangladesh move to 42/0 after



We will be back for Day 4 action tomorrow.



Scorecard bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST That's Stumps on Day 3 of the first #BANvIND Test!Bangladesh move to 42/0 after #TeamIndia secured a 512-run lead!We will be back for Day 4 action tomorrow.Scorecard That's Stumps on Day 3 of the first #BANvIND Test! Bangladesh move to 42/0 after #TeamIndia secured a 512-run lead! We will be back for Day 4 action tomorrow. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST https://t.co/scqMCXxlG2

With Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill scoring fantastic centuries, India were able to post an imposing 513-run target for Bangladesh in the first Test. Bangladesh finished Day 3 at 42/0 and need 471 more runs to win.

