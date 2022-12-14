“Shubman Gill yet to yield something substantial post the famous Gabba” – Twitterati reacts as opener departs for 20 in 1st innings against Bangladesh

Shubman Gill failed to deliver for Team India in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday (Day 1). The right-hander looked good for his 20 runs but failed to convert it into a good start. He was caught out by Yasir Ali at the leg slip off Taijul Islam, as the visitors lost their first wicket for 41 runs.

The opener had earlier failed to deliver for India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England in July, scoring 17 and four, respectively. So far, he has scored 599 runs in 22 innings at an average of 29.95, including four half-centuries.

Fans expressed their disappointment as Gill failed to live up to expectations. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Niharika Raina @niharika_raina Feel like Shubman Gill has missed a real good chance to slam a big knock in Chattogram. #BANvIND Feel like Shubman Gill has missed a real good chance to slam a big knock in Chattogram. #BANvIND

Mihir @ImMihir05 Shubman Gill Averages less than 30 after 22 innings in Test Cricket



Has there been a worst start to a test career for an Indian batsman ever? Shubman Gill Averages less than 30 after 22 innings in Test CricketHas there been a worst start to a test career for an Indian batsman ever?

Ruth @dhobindi Shubman gill is not a great player of spin Shubman gill is not a great player of spin

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢 @SaurabhTripathS



Not gonna help these 20s boii, it was a golden opportunity, Missed it big time That was a poor choice of stroke play Shubman 🤦‍♂️Not gonna help these 20s boii, it was a golden opportunity, Missed it big time @ShubmanGill That was a poor choice of stroke play Shubman 🤦‍♂️Not gonna help these 20s boii, it was a golden opportunity, Missed it big time @ShubmanGill

Shashank Kishore @captainshanky Shubman Gill has missed a fantastic opportunity to make big runs on a flat pitch. Like Rahul, he’s so far had a very underwhelming record. Too many starts wasted, barring that 91 at Gabba. Shubman Gill has missed a fantastic opportunity to make big runs on a flat pitch. Like Rahul, he’s so far had a very underwhelming record. Too many starts wasted, barring that 91 at Gabba.

Sumanth G K @sumanthgowda186 Shubman Gill :(

Grab the opportunity even that won't guarantee a place in the next series Shubman Gill :( Grab the opportunity even that won't guarantee a place in the next series

Rudraksh @rex_cricket Shubman Gill, as much as I love him and believe he has 10k runs written in Tests, it's about time he starts converting these starts into 100's. Shubman Gill, as much as I love him and believe he has 10k runs written in Tests, it's about time he starts converting these starts into 100's.

Lost Punter 🏏 @PunterLost



Must be cursing himself for throwing this golden opportunity to score big.



Shubman Gill yet to yield something substantial post the famous Gabba.



#BANvIND

#CricketTwitter What a horrendous shot to get out on such a flat and slow pitch!Must be cursing himself for throwing this golden opportunity to score big.Shubman Gill yet to yield something substantial post the famous Gabba. What a horrendous shot to get out on such a flat and slow pitch! Must be cursing himself for throwing this golden opportunity to score big. Shubman Gill yet to yield something substantial post the famous Gabba. #BANvIND#CricketTwitter

It’s worth mentioning that Gill was picked ahead of the in-form India A captain, Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored two centuries in two unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A earlier this month.

Team India lose openers KL Rahul and Shubman Gill cheaply in the first Test

Team India lost a couple of early wickets in the form of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, bowled by Khaled Ahmed for 22 runs. Virat Kohli also got lbw out to Taijul Islam, leaving India at 48-3 after 19.3 overs.

Earlier in the day, Rahul won the toss and elected to bat. He chose to go ahead with three spinners in the form of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Axar Patel, and two pacers – Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

Speaking at the toss, Rahul said:

"We'll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, put runs on the board and hope that the wicket breaks, use the foot-marks later on and try and see if we can take 20 wickets. There have been a few injuries, obviously, we miss our captain Rohit and a few others but that gives opportunities to other guys.”

India are playing a Test series after a gap of more than five months. A 2-0 victory against Bangladesh will help the visitors stay in the fray for a top-two finish in the World Test Championship table.

