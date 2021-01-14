Shut up and get on with the job: Ian Chappell advises Tim Paine after sledging row in Sydney Test

Ian Chappell hopes Tim Paine has learned a valuable lesson from the Sydney Test and advised the skipper to "shut up and get on with the job". The former Australia batsman was also pleased with Ravichandran Ashwin’s conduct for letting the fielding side know that he wasn’t happy with their behaviour.

Tim Paine had a torrid Sydney Test. He was fined 15% of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire over a decision. On the final day, he dropped Rishabh Pant twice off Nathan Lyon as the batsman slammed 97. He would later drop Hanuma Vihari off Mitchell Starc. The Australian captain also got into a verbal duel with Ashwin for which he later apologized.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Ian Chappell was critical of Tim Paine’s approach and went on to condemn the ‘sledging’ aspect of the sport:

“But like all players, you’re better off just shutting up and getting on with the job. It was a classic example of why you should do that. To get involved in that - whatever he was trying to with Ashwin, I’m not sure - but to then drop him just a few balls later is a good reason why [you should remain quiet]", Ian Chappell said.

He also said in this regard:

“It’s a hard enough job being a wicketkeeper. Then throw in being a captain and a wicketkeeper, you don’t need to be talking - you need to be thinking. And it’s not just Tim Paine; it’s pretty much all modern players. This business about, ‘It’s part of the game’; well, in my opinion, it’s not part of the game,” Chappell added.

Vihari edges and a chance goes down late on the final day...



Live coverage: https://t.co/xdDaedY10F #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UdVjUmKYrS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

Ian Chappell expressed his disappointment as the umpires didn’t step in, despite Ravichandran Ashwin making it clear that he wasn’t happy with the Australians' behavior.

“I was pleased, actually, when Ashwin pulled away because it’s about time batsmen let the fielding side know they’re not happy with that bulls--t. The other disappointing thing about that was that the umpire didn’t step in. Ashwin made it pretty obvious, and at one stage he gestured towards the umpire, sort of saying, ‘I’m not facing up until this bloke shuts up’,” Ian Chappell added before saying that umpires should have put an end to it as Ravichandran Ashwin was visibly frustrated," Ian Chappell said.

Ian Chappell feels Tim Paine is a "good captain"

Tim Paine

Ian Chappell called Tim Paine “a smart guy” and believes the Australian captain will learn a lesson from his behaviour at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“The main thing is, and Tim’s a smart guy; as soon as he dropped the catch, he’s probably thinking to himself, ‘Why did I shoot my mouth off and not concentrate on keeping?’ He’s sort of indicated that he’s not happy with his performance and I think you’ll find that he might be a little less vocal in future,” Ian Chappell further added.

Sunil Gavaskar criticized Tim Paine over his leadership skills in the Sydney Test. The former Indian batsman blasted the hosts' strategies and stated that the upcoming Brisbane Test might be Paine’s last outing as the Australian captain. However, Ian Chappell disagreed with the assessment and said:

“I think he’s a good captain. Every captain will miss some tricks along the way."

The drawn Test in Sydney kept the series levelled at 1-1. The final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Gabba from Friday.