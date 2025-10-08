Sikandar Raza dubs legendary Indian captain as "Golden Arm" ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza picked former Indian captain MS Dhoni as the 'Golden Arm' in a 'One Word, One Cricketer' segment (via Crictracker). Dhoni is among the most successful captains in cricket history, with 178 wins in 332 matches as the Indian skipper across formats.

Dhoni also led India to glory three times in ICC events, including two World Cup triumphs across the ODI and T20I formats. The champion cricketer is also the most successful IPL captain of all time, leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a joint-record five titles.

Golden Arm aside, Raza also picked Dhoni as the cricketer who most fits the term 'Calm'.

The Zimbabwean all-rounder also glorified Australian captain Pat Cummins by picking him in the 'Leader' and 'Clutch' categories. Raza picked former South African batter AB de Villiers for 'Genius' and Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal for 'Magician'.

He also went for the Indian duo of Mohammed Siraj for 'Fighter' and Virat Kohli for 'Stylish'. Finally, Raza chose former West Indian opener Chris Gayle as 'Fearless' and Scotland's George Munsey as 'Underrated'.

Sikandar Raza picks Virat Kohli over Babar Azam in 'This or That'

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli have gone toe-to-toe in many high-octane India-Pakistan games [Credit: Getty]

Sikandar Raza was also tasked with making several tough choices in a 'This or That' exercise. When asked to pick between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, the Zimbabwean veteran went with the former.

The duo has thrived across formats over the past decade with the bat, with Kohli on 27,599 runs and 82 centuries, and Babar on 14,749 runs and 31 tons.

He also chose MS Dhoni's calm over AB de Villiers's innovation and Jasprit Bumrah's yorker over Rashid Khan's googly. Finally, Raza made some preferential picks by choosing batting over bowling, T20s over Test cricket, and playing spin in India over playing pace in Australia.

Sikandar Raza is one of the most sought-after cricketers in T20 leagues, thanks to his incredible all-round numbers. The 39-year-old has scored 6,372 runs and picked up 200 wickets in his overall T20 career.

