“Simply to tick the box of ‘must dos’” - Former captain’s brutal take on Team India players participating in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the star players' motivation to play the final rounds of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. However, he said their participation added much-needed energy to the domestic tournament.

Following India's back-to-back Test series defeats to New Zealand at home and Australia Down Under, pressure was put on Indian players who performed below their standards. The BCCI's recent mandate, calling on the players to play domestic cricket when available, saw massive Ranji Trophy participation from almost all the players of the Indian Test side.

Gavaskar, in his column for the Mid Day, discussed the benefits of the star Indian players participating in the Ranji Trophy, writing:

"The India team players may have participated in the Ranji Trophy simply to tick the box of ‘must dos’ that the BCCI had insisted on and by doing that they brought a new energy to the National Championship. Even though they may not have made a successful return to the tournament their very presence would have enthused their teammates and their opponents."

He added:

"The India stars may not have had great individual success in the Ranji games that they played last week, but by turning up they have boosted the Ranji Trophy to the level that the National Championship deserves and for that they deserve all the accolades. Let’s hope this becomes a habit and not just a box ticking exercise."

Several players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav have played for their respective sides in either one or both of the final two rounds of the group stages.

"Wonderful to see the number of youngsters who came to watch the Ranji Trophy match" - Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar was impressed by the packed crowd for the Ranji Trophy match in Delhi [Credit: Getty]

Sunil Gavaskar expressed his delight at seeing fans flock to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for their final group-stage match of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy against Railways.

With Virat Kohli playing his first Ranji Trophy game in over 12 years, the Delhi fans turned up in numbers to have an opportunity to watch the ace Indian cricketer. Unfortunately, Kohli scored only 6 off 15 deliveries despite Delhi's innings and 19-run victory.

"It was wonderful to see the number of youngsters who came to watch the Ranji Trophy match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sure they came to watch Virat Kohli and that’s what star power is about. Even if a fraction of those who came out to watch get inspired by the frenzy that was seen and go on to do something exceptional in their careers that would be the cherry on top," Gavaskar wrote in the same column.

Gavaskar echoed similar sentiments for the Mumbai fans with Rohit Sharma playing for the side in their penultimate round-robin outing.

"Rohit Sharma's participation in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game also was good to see. Mumbai being a working city there weren’t as many who could spare the time to watch the game. In any case, if they were Mumbai supporters then it was a good thing they didn’t go to the game as Jammu and Kashmir beat the defending champions comprehensively and that’s never an easy thing to see for a Mumbai supporter," he added.

Similar to Kohli, Rohit also disappointed with the bat, scoring only 3 and 28 in the two innings as Mumbai suffered a shocking defeat to Jammu & Kashmir.

The duo will now join the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against England, starting in Nagpur on February 6.

