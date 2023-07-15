"Single-minded devotion has to be there"- Dilip Vengsarkar on the advice he gave Yashasvi Jaiswal before West Indies tour

Former Indian cricketer and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar had met Yashasvi Jaiswal at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai before the latter boarded the plane for the tour to the West Indies.

Jaiswal played his cricket at the Vengsarkar Cricket Academy in Mumbai and the former cricketer had some words of wisdom for the youngster before his potential Test debut. He explained to Jaiswal the importance of consistency and making the most of the opportunity.

Speaking to The Telegraph, here's what Dilip Vengsarkar had to say about what advice he gave to Yashasvi Jaiswal:

"I reminded him about the significance of the opportunity and told him that he shouldn’t let it go but grab it with both hands. I also told him to be consistent since at this level consistency matters. Single-minded devotion has to be there... Work hard and be focused and then things will fall into place."

Dilip Vengsarkar on Yashasvi Jaiswal's stunning knock

Dilip Vengsarkar was delighted to see Yashasvi Jaiswal smash a mammoth 171 on his Test debut in Dominica. He spoke particularly about how well the southpaw applied himself and showed the willingness to dig deep and wait for scoring opportunities.

On this, Vengsarkar stated:

"I’m happy that he has ma­naged to establish himself at the first given opportunity. His application was exemplary and the discipline and the dete­rm­ination Jaiswal showed to perform will help him a long way in his career."

He further added:

"The most important thing during his innings was that he never let go of an opportunity to score and there weren’t any loose shots. Such has been his focus on debut that you have got to applaud."

Jaiswal also won the Player of the Match on Test debut and helped India complete an emphatic win by an innings and 141 runs.