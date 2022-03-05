"He was literally the greatest showman" - Sir Andrew Strauss hails Shane Warne following his untimely demise

Australian spin bowler Shane Warne shockingly passed away on Friday in his villa in Thailand of a suspected heart attack, leaving the cricketing fraternity shattered. The 52-year old had an illustrious 15-year international career and holds the record for the second-highest wickets in Test cricket with 708. The Australian was the first to pass 700 Test scalps.

Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss believes no other cricketer played the game like Shane Warne did. The England Cricket Board’s interim managing director recalled facing the former leg-spinner as one of the greatest challenges.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sir Andrew Strauss described the wrist-spinner as the ‘greatest showman’. He felt the Australian's impact transcended records, playing enthusiastically and using his skills to great effect. The former southpaw stated:

“He was literally the greatest showman. There will be other cricketers whose record might be as good as his, but no-one played the game in the way that he did. It was the flamboyancy, the great aura that he had as a cricketer, his enthusiasm for the game, the incredible competitive spirit he had and then of course, the extraordinary skills that he had in those magical fingers of his.”

Strauss was one of the most iconic wickets of the leg-spinner. Warne disturbed the left-hander’s stumps around his legs during the 2005 Ashes series. Other England cricketers like Jos Buttler, Mike Gatting, Nick Compton, Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonathan Trott, among others, also paid their tribute.

“You were playing the grand master of the game and he made you know it well” – Sir Andrew Strauss on Shane Warne

The 45-year-old Englishman conceded that like several other cricketers, Warne was a nemesis for him. He credited the late cricketer for marking his territory. Stating his bond with the Victorian off the field, Strauss added:

“It was the greatest challenge that I ever had as a cricketer to face up against him and I’m sure there are countless other cricketers who would say the same thing. You were playing the grand master of the game and he made you know it as well."

"It was a great privilege and a pleasure and even more so, to get to know him off the pitch after our careers, to see his love and passion for the game and his enthusiasm for life. He was an extraordinary character and one that’s going to be hugely missed by the game.”

Adam Gilchrist @gilly381 Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie. Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie.💔😢

Australia had already lost former keeper-batter Rodney Marsh on Friday morning. They had to face another massive loss on the same day.

