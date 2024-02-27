"Sir, I will buy this car one day" - Dinesh Lad recalls how a young Rohit Sharma was fascinated by a Mercedes car

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, recently spoke about how the great batter, in his younger days, promised him that one day he would own a swanky Mercedes car.

Narrating the incident, Lad mentioned how he and Sharma saw a Mercedes car on the road. He added that the batter had just been selected for Mumbai's Under-19 team then.

The coach recalled that Sharma expressed his desire to buy the particular car. Lad said that while he tried to make the youngster understand that it was a very expensive vehicle, his ward assured him that one day he would turn his dream into reality.

Speaking to SRG Sports, Lad said:

"Once Rohit and I saw a Mercedes car, he said, 'Sir, I will buy this car one day.' I told him, 'Are you mad? These are too expensive.' But he said, 'You see, I will buy it.'"

Rohit Sharma is known to be an automobile enthusiast and has an enviable garage consisting of several luxury cars, including a Mercedes, his childhood dream. The ace batter has often been seen driving around the streets of Mumbai in his blue Lamborghini Urus.

Rohit Sharma shone with the bat in the fourth innings of Ranchi Test against England

Rohit Sharma failed to get going in the first innings of the recently concluded Ranchi Test against England. The seasoned campaigner scored just two runs before perishing to James Anderson.

He made amends in the subsequent essay, notching up a fine half-century. The Men in Blue skipper scored 55 runs off 81 balls, playing a pivotal role in the home team chasing down a tricky 192-run target.

India completed a comprehensive five-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test of the five-match series. With the win, the hosts have pocketed the series by claiming an unassailable 3-1 lead.

The fifth and final Test of the series will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11.

