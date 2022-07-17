"Siraj avenging Edgbaston" - Twiteratti reacts as Indian pacer bowls a double-wicket maiden on his ODI return

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj made a superlative return to ODI cricket, bowling a double-wicket maiden in his first over in the third game against England on Sunday in Manchester.
Siraj, who warmed the benches in the first two games, came into the playing XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who missed out with an injury. The Hyderabad-born pacer's inclusion immediately paid dividends as he provided the Men in Blue with early breakthroughs.
England accumulated 12 runs off Mohammad Shami's first over after Rohit Sharma opted to field first. While the wicket looked like a belter of a surface, Siraj bent his back to induce a false shot from Jonny Bairstow.
The right-arm fast bowler backed it up with an excellent delivery to find the edge of Joe Root's bat. Both batters were back in the hut and the hosts were reduced to 12/2 inside the second over.
Fans were certainly happy with how the 27-year-old made full use of the opportunity after a poor outing in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.
Many even called the trio of Shami, Bumrah and Siraj as India's best pacers in ODI cricket. Here are some of the reactions:
England rebuild after Mohammed Siraj's double-wicket maiden
England have struggled with their top-order throughout this series and it was no different in Manchester. After being reduced to 12/2, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes have had to join hands to revive the home side.
The duo launched a counter-attack against India's new-ball bowlers and took the attack to the opposition. The boundaries kept coming as the reigning world champions raced to the 50-run mark within eight overs.
Stokes and Roy will hope to carry on the good work as they look to post a challenging total on board. At the time of writing, England were 59/2 at the end of eight overs.