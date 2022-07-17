"Siraj avenging Edgbaston" - Twiteratti reacts as Indian pacer bowls a double-wicket maiden on his ODI return

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj made a superlative return to ODI cricket, bowling a double-wicket maiden in his first over in the third game against England on Sunday in Manchester.

Siraj, who warmed the benches in the first two games, came into the playing XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who missed out with an injury. The Hyderabad-born pacer's inclusion immediately paid dividends as he provided the Men in Blue with early breakthroughs.

England accumulated 12 runs off Mohammad Shami's first over after Rohit Sharma opted to field first. While the wicket looked like a belter of a surface, Siraj bent his back to induce a false shot from Jonny Bairstow.

The right-arm fast bowler backed it up with an excellent delivery to find the edge of Joe Root's bat. Both batters were back in the hut and the hosts were reduced to 12/2 inside the second over.

Fans were certainly happy with how the 27-year-old made full use of the opportunity after a poor outing in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.

Many even called the trio of Shami, Bumrah and Siraj as India's best pacers in ODI cricket. Here are some of the reactions:

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 It took Siraj one over to reconvert his critics. It took Siraj one over to reconvert his critics.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Bumrah’s absence no relief for England. Siraj rises to the occasion. With in form Bairstow and Root both gone, India have taken early grip on the match Bumrah’s absence no relief for England. Siraj rises to the occasion. With in form Bairstow and Root both gone, India have taken early grip on the match

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 0,0,W,0,0,W by Siraj - double wicket maiden in his return to the ODI team. 0,0,W,0,0,W by Siraj - double wicket maiden in his return to the ODI team.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Sensational over from Siraj! Root and Bairstow, the tormentors of the Test are out for a duck. It couldn't have gotten dreamier for a start in Bumrah's absence #ENGvIND Sensational over from Siraj! Root and Bairstow, the tormentors of the Test are out for a duck. It couldn't have gotten dreamier for a start in Bumrah's absence #ENGvIND

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha When Siraj takes the ball away, he becomes such a threat. I feared he was becoming a scrambled seam inward slant bowler. Excellent over. When Siraj takes the ball away, he becomes such a threat. I feared he was becoming a scrambled seam inward slant bowler. Excellent over.

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho There are some players who when they are on, they are on. You can't stop them.



Siraj is one of them. There are some players who when they are on, they are on. You can't stop them.Siraj is one of them.

Sai @akakrcb6 Say what about Siraj? Say what about Siraj? https://t.co/t9NKBmt3eg

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#ENGvIND Mohammed Siraj!! What a start!! Two top deliveries to get rid of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who have been England's best batters of late. Siraj didn't take long to step up in Bumrah's absence!! Mohammed Siraj!! What a start!! Two top deliveries to get rid of Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, who have been England's best batters of late. Siraj didn't take long to step up in Bumrah's absence!!#ENGvIND

VECTOR⁴⁵ @Vector_45R What a start ..... Absolute beauty by Siraj to get rid of Joe Root What a start ..... Absolute beauty by Siraj to get rid of Joe Root

Kuldeep Gangwar @kuldeep_gangwar



Either they do miracles or they become easiest target 🫶🫶🫶



UNPREDICTABLE



#Siraj #INDvENG Siraj and Rishabh are just unbelievable players in IndiaEither they do miracles or they become easiest target 🫶🫶🫶UNPREDICTABLE Siraj and Rishabh are just unbelievable players in IndiaEither they do miracles or they become easiest target 🫶🫶🫶UNPREDICTABLE #Siraj #INDvENG

Yuga Properties @yugaproperties #cricbuzz #CricbuzzLive #INDvsENG In and Only If @mdsirajofficial picked up these exact two wickets in final innings of the last Test! Only If In and Only If @mdsirajofficial picked up these exact two wickets in final innings of the last Test! Only If 🙈 #cricbuzz #CricbuzzLive #INDvsENG

⛷ @stokaljona Jokes aside is Siraj actually a better option than Shardhool here Jokes aside is Siraj actually a better option than Shardhool here

England rebuild after Mohammed Siraj's double-wicket maiden

England have struggled with their top-order throughout this series and it was no different in Manchester. After being reduced to 12/2, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes have had to join hands to revive the home side.

The duo launched a counter-attack against India's new-ball bowlers and took the attack to the opposition. The boundaries kept coming as the reigning world champions raced to the 50-run mark within eight overs.

Stokes and Roy will hope to carry on the good work as they look to post a challenging total on board. At the time of writing, England were 59/2 at the end of eight overs.

