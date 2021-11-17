"Siraj bhai ne Bhaarat ke liye khoon paseena baha diya!" - Fans react after Siraj bowls an excellent final over against New Zealand after getting injured

A collective effort from the bowling unit helped Team India to restrict New Zealand to a decent first innings score of 164/6. This was in the first T20I of the series in Jaipur.

Veteran bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24) were the star performers for the home team in the bowling department. However, Deepak Chahar (1/42) and Mohammed Siraj (1/39) were expensive.

RCB pacer Siraj did improve his performance in the death overs. He used his variations to strangle the New Zealand batters from hitting big shots. He even got injured in the final over while trying to stop a ball with his left hand, which was bleeding.

After the physio taped it, Siraj went on to finish the final over. He also picked up a wicket as he cleaned up Rachin Ravindra with a brilliant delivery.

Fans were excited to witness a good all-round performance from the Indian team in the first innings. They took to Twitter to applaud Bhuvi and Ashwin for their sensational spells. They also acknowledged Siraj's efforts in the final over and praised him for his commitment.

Fans react after Siraj bowls an excellent final over against New Zealand after getting injured

Atharva Deshmukh @Ro45hitian

4-0-14-2

4-0-29-1

4-0-20-3

4-0-23-2

Thanks Rohit for supporting his selection!!! #CaptainRohitEraBegins #INDvsNZ Ravi Ashwin after his comeback after 4 years in T20I4-0-14-24-0-29-14-0-20-34-0-23-2Thanks Rohit for supporting his selection!!! #raviashwin Ravi Ashwin after his comeback after 4 years in T20I4-0-14-24-0-29-14-0-20-34-0-23-2Thanks Rohit for supporting his selection!!! #raviashwin #CaptainRohitEraBegins #INDvsNZ

Geofinn_12🦁 @12Geofinn

4-0-24-2!!

Bowled with decent pace with swing at the start and good control too...Signs of getting back to form!!

#INDvsNZ Good spell today by Bhuvneshwar Kumar!!4-0-24-2!!Bowled with decent pace with swing at the start and good control too...Signs of getting back to form!! Good spell today by Bhuvneshwar Kumar!!4-0-24-2!!Bowled with decent pace with swing at the start and good control too...Signs of getting back to form!!#INDvsNZ https://t.co/WRaw47AZxG

Shivansh Mishra @mainShivansh

2- Martin guptil after seeing india jersey

#INDvsNZ Martin guptil normally2- Martin guptil after seeing india jersey Martin guptil normally 2- Martin guptil after seeing india jersey #INDvsNZ https://t.co/YtfJ9Oh8GG

Karan Patel @karannpatelll



I love you Paytm Trophy ♥️



#INDvsNZ Early wicket bhi mil gaya aur death bowling bhi kamaal ki huvi.I love you Paytm Trophy ♥️ Early wicket bhi mil gaya aur death bowling bhi kamaal ki huvi.I love you Paytm Trophy ♥️#INDvsNZ

Danny @Ddnyana Good comeback by India... Credit to Ashwin.. Turned the game.. Bhuvi was at his typical best.. What was I loved most that he was bowling in 130s and not in 120s..



Don't loose more than one wicket in power play and we're winning this comfortably.. Good comeback by India... Credit to Ashwin.. Turned the game.. Bhuvi was at his typical best.. What was I loved most that he was bowling in 130s and not in 120s..Don't loose more than one wicket in power play and we're winning this comfortably..

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 Eventually a really terrific spell from Ashwin allowing India to come back into the game. Bhuvi was also good. The rest need to up their game. Odd that 6th option wasn't utilised. In other news, Guptill just once again turned up against India #INDvNZ Eventually a really terrific spell from Ashwin allowing India to come back into the game. Bhuvi was also good. The rest need to up their game. Odd that 6th option wasn't utilised. In other news, Guptill just once again turned up against India #INDvNZ

Not Interested @NotInte76507492 Aaj hamare Siraj bhai ne Bhaarat ke liye khoon paseena baha diya! #INDvsNZ Aaj hamare Siraj bhai ne Bhaarat ke liye khoon paseena baha diya! #INDvsNZ

Valdimiputin @valdimiputin #INDvsNZ

Whenever India play against Newzealand

Martin Guptill* Whenever India play against NewzealandMartin Guptill* #INDvsNZWhenever India play against NewzealandMartin Guptill* https://t.co/nRcA41Ikvc

Girish @Chandra__Girish



World class bowler and smart operator with his experience 🔥



He has waited long to play for India in limited overs and he's killing it !!

#INDvsNZ Ashwin has been performing consistently in T20Is for India after his comeback.World class bowler and smart operator with his experience 🔥He has waited long to play for India in limited overs and he's killing it !! Ashwin has been performing consistently in T20Is for India after his comeback.World class bowler and smart operator with his experience 🔥He has waited long to play for India in limited overs and he's killing it !!#INDvsNZ https://t.co/EzkFXbuPqS

Amit Sahu @amit_sahu_726 #INDvsNZ

Ravi Ashwin 2.0 is so lively. The way he has reformed himself in T20s 🔥.

There has been great improvement in his length, variations and speed.

#Ashwin #INDvsNZ Ravi Ashwin 2.0 is so lively. The way he has reformed himself in T20s 🔥.There has been great improvement in his length, variations and speed. #INDvsNZ Ravi Ashwin 2.0 is so lively. The way he has reformed himself in T20s 🔥. There has been great improvement in his length, variations and speed. #Ashwin #INDvsNZ https://t.co/xfihGvPsE3

Suyash Shukla @kavyastrot I'm really looking forward to the logic our previous leadership group used to apply before dropping an all format player like @ashwinravi99 in England earlier this year! #NZvsIND I'm really looking forward to the logic our previous leadership group used to apply before dropping an all format player like @ashwinravi99 in England earlier this year! #NZvsIND

A few balls kept low and were stopping: New Zealand's Mark Chapman

New Zealand's Mark Chapman (63) revealed that the pitch was a bit two-paced in the first innings as a few balls kept low. Chapman put on a crucial partnership with opener Martin Guptill (70) to help the Kiwis team recover after an early wicket. Speaking to broadcast during the innings break, Mark Chapman said:

"After losing an early wicket, we wanted to put on a partnership together after the powerplay. It contributed to a fair team total in the end. It was nice to get a chance today. The guys played well in the World Cup. Glad to get a few out of the middle, and just be out there with Guptill at the other end. A few balls kept low and were stopping, so it's a competitive total, and we back our bowling side to do a good job defending this."

It will be an interesting chase if dew does not play a major role. Fans will be hoping for big knocks from the star Indian openers.

Edited by Aditya Singh