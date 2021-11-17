"Siraj bhai ne Bhaarat ke liye khoon paseena baha diya!" - Fans react after Siraj bowls an excellent final over against New Zealand after getting injured

A collective effort from the bowling unit helped Team India to restrict New Zealand to a decent first innings score of 164/6. This was in the first T20I of the series in Jaipur.
Veteran bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24) were the star performers for the home team in the bowling department. However, Deepak Chahar (1/42) and Mohammed Siraj (1/39) were expensive.
RCB pacer Siraj did improve his performance in the death overs. He used his variations to strangle the New Zealand batters from hitting big shots. He even got injured in the final over while trying to stop a ball with his left hand, which was bleeding.
After the physio taped it, Siraj went on to finish the final over. He also picked up a wicket as he cleaned up Rachin Ravindra with a brilliant delivery.
Fans were excited to witness a good all-round performance from the Indian team in the first innings. They took to Twitter to applaud Bhuvi and Ashwin for their sensational spells. They also acknowledged Siraj's efforts in the final over and praised him for his commitment.
Fans react after Siraj bowls an excellent final over against New Zealand after getting injured
A few balls kept low and were stopping: New Zealand's Mark Chapman
New Zealand's Mark Chapman (63) revealed that the pitch was a bit two-paced in the first innings as a few balls kept low. Chapman put on a crucial partnership with opener Martin Guptill (70) to help the Kiwis team recover after an early wicket. Speaking to broadcast during the innings break, Mark Chapman said:
"After losing an early wicket, we wanted to put on a partnership together after the powerplay. It contributed to a fair team total in the end. It was nice to get a chance today. The guys played well in the World Cup. Glad to get a few out of the middle, and just be out there with Guptill at the other end. A few balls kept low and were stopping, so it's a competitive total, and we back our bowling side to do a good job defending this."
It will be an interesting chase if dew does not play a major role. Fans will be hoping for big knocks from the star Indian openers.