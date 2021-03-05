Siraj was brilliant but shouldn't have sledged Ben Stokes: Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann showered praise on Mohammad Siraj for his impressive bowling performance that helped India bundle out England for 205 runs on Day 1 of the 4th Test match.

The Indian spinners once again did most of the damage, picking up 8 English wickets. However, Siraj's contribution was equally crucial as he sent back England captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow with a couple of lovely indippers to finish with figures of 2/45.

Analyzing the day's play during the post-match show on Star Sports, Swann mentioned he expected senior pro Ishant Sharma to exploit the moisture on the pitch. He was also surprised by Siraj's 'brilliant' display, who's only playing his 5th Test match for India. Swann said:

"I thought that this wicket might do a bit because there was bit of moisture in the ground but I didn’t expect Siraj to exploit it as well as he did. I obviously thought senior pacer Ishant Sharma (would do most of the damage). But Siraj was brilliant."

Swann was especially impressed by Siraj's dismissal of Root. The 26-year-old had laid the perfect trap for the English skipper by bowling a slew of outswingers before bringing one back to pin Root on the back leg.

Perfect setup by Siraj to get Root pic.twitter.com/s9UDT7ezzt — chaitanya (@chaitu_20) March 4, 2021

"He bowled with great pace and the way he set up Joe Root with a couple going away just around off the off stump and then after the drinks break, nipped the ball back in trapped Root in front of the crease," Swann said.

With England 3 down for just 30 runs on the board, a determined Bairstow set about the rebuilding job in the company of Ben Stokes. The duo had added 48 runs for the fourth wicket and were looking quite comfortable at the crease. But Siraj struck again, his pace getting the better of a well-settled Bairstow for 28.

"The ball he got Jonny Bairstow with as well. What I like about that was it was 10 km quicker than the previous delivery. It just beat him all ends up for pace. It was just great bowling. You got to take your hats off to Siraj," Swann added.

Mohammad Siraj shouldn’t have gotten into verbal spat with Ben Stokes: Graeme Swann

In between the two wickets he picked up, Mohammad Siraj was also involved in an exchange of words with half-centurian Ben Stokes at the end of one of his fiery overs. The incident also prompted an animated discussion between skipper Virat Kohli and Stokes before umpires intervened to calm things down.

🗣 "We're competitors going toe to toe, and no-one's backing down. For me, that's what it was, trying to get one over one another" #INDvENG



Ben Stokes downplayed his exchange with Virat Kohli and Mohammad Siraj, enroute to his 55 from 121 balls ⤵ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 4, 2021

Swann was of the opinion that Siraj shouldn't have gotten into the verbal duel with Stokes and that he should just continue focusing on bowling beautifully. He opined:

"I’ve got to say he shouldn’t have got into the verbal with ben Stokes. It fired Stokes up. You don’t need to do that. Just get on with your bowling. He’s a beautiful bowler, he just needs to concentrate on that."