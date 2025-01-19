"Siraj can be back in the side if Bumrah is not fully fit" - Former batter on India's provisional Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Former India batter Suresh Raina reckons that Mohammed Siraj can be a part of the Men in Blue's Champions Trophy 2025 squad in case Jasprit Bumrah fails to prove his fitness for the ICC event. While Harshit Rana has been named as a cover for Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the home series against England, Raina believes that Siraj would be a better option for the Champions Trophy.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar named India's 15-man Champions Trophy 2025 squad on Saturday, January 18. While Bumrah was picked, Agarkar made it clear that his availability was subject to fitness. Siraj was dropped from the squad as India picked Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh as the other pacers.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Raina opined that the selectors must pick Siraj over Rana in case Bumrah is unable to recover in time for the Champions Trophy. He said (as quoted by PTI):

"Siraj was in a different form in Australia but you can change the squad till 12 February. So I feel Siraj can be back in the side if Bumrah is not fully fit.

"Harshit Rana has done well. He has good pace, good bumper, variation, yorker and pace. He and both Arshdeep Singh can bowl at the death, but I still feel Siraj is a better option if Bumrah is not there," the 38-year-old went on to add.

Bumrah was the standout performer during India's Test tour of Australia, picking up 32 wickets in five Tests. The right-arm pacer, however, did not bowl on the last day of the series in Sydney due to back spasms. While Shami has been named in the Champions Trophy squad, he will be making his international comeback during the white-ball series against England, having recovered from a heel injury.

"Kuldeep is returning from a back operation" - Raina on Indian bowlers' injury woes ahead of Champions Trophy

While there is uncertainty over Bumrah ahead of the Champions Trophy, India will be hoping that Shami finds his bowling rhythm during the white-ball series against England at home. Raina opined that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav could play a vital role in the matches that will be played in Dubai, but pointed that he too has undergone surgery. The 38-year-old commented:

"Shami lacks match practice, Bumrah is still uncertain and Kuldeep is returning back from an operation. What will be important is to see who will partner Kuldeep in the spin department."

While Shami's last appearance in international cricket came in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Kuldeep has been out of action since the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand in October 2024. He even underwent a groin surgery in Germany.

