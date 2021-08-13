"Siraj and DRS are like Modiji and Acche din" - Twitterati roasts Siraj for wasting two reviews

Exciting Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been performing well with the ball but his judgment while asking his skipper for reviews has cost India a lot in recent times. So far, India have taken ten reviews while Siraj's bowling.

Out of them, only one was successful, while seven of them were unsuccessful. Two of them were umpire's calls. It clearly depicts the frailties in the decision-making of Siraj and Virat Kohli when it comes to DRS.

You can watch the review saga below:

What’s a worse love story? Virat Kohli and the toss or Virat Kohli and DRS?



Even today, during the third session, an excited Siraj coaxed Virat Kohli into taking two unsuccessful reviews in quick succession without due deliberation with either the wicket-keeper or any other fielder who had a better point of view. Siraj bowled well as he struck twice in the first over after tea to give India a good start in the third session.

Indian cricket fans took notice of the development and took to Twitter to slam Virat Kohli and Siraj for wasting reviews and taking important decisions based on emotions. They also praised Rishabh Pant and lauded him for trying to stop Virat Kohli from taking the reviews hastily.

Siraj group ka wo banda hai ki jo har baat ke liye excite hota hai.#ENGvIND #INDvENG — Jigar Vyas (@jigar__vyas) August 13, 2021

Virat Kohli and DRS the biggest Joke 🤣 #INDvENG — Pradyut Acharjee (@im_pacharjee) August 13, 2021

It's a Review Mania out there, #Kohli dropping his reviews so random. You have clear view of the two stumps. With the kind of movement on the ball, plus the angle, just throwing reviews away like that. Although Pant was seen trying to stop him.#INDvENG #cricket #India — Ayush PB (@IamAyushPB) August 13, 2021

Rishabh Pant tried his most to stop kohli from taking review but RCB heart didn't listened 😬😂😂#IndvsEng #ENGvIND #INDvENG #LordsTest — AsifAli (@DargaAsif4503) August 13, 2021

One post retirement job #ViratKohli can definitely rule out is umpiring. #INDvENG #ENGvIND — Maun Ki Baat (@maunkibaat56) August 13, 2021

#ENGvIND #INDvENG



When Siraj comes near Virat Kohli to ask for a review



What Rishabh Pant should do to Kohli: pic.twitter.com/fDVUhCBLQe — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) August 13, 2021

Indian team needs to practice DRS in the nets. #INDvENG — Manmeet (@ActualMeet) August 13, 2021

What is siraj doing man. Can't believe he has gone for it again. Btw that conversation between pant and Virat wa hilarious though. Stop listening to him Virat 🙏🙏🙏. #ViratKohli #Siraj #Pant #IndvsEng #INDvENG — Ambati Karthik (@AmbatiKarthik7) August 13, 2021

Virat, how foolish can you be? Falling for bowlers adrenaline is not an ideal captains trait. Twice is stupidity. #INDvENG — Abhishek Patil (@Patilabhishek49) August 13, 2021

Kohli , Siraj and pant discussing whether to take review or not. pic.twitter.com/0zq8ORvi9q — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) August 13, 2021

Pant everytime he says no for a review but Kohli listens to the bowler. pic.twitter.com/8ogxs18s4p — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 13, 2021

Pant trying to stop Kohli from taking the review.#ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/uQ6O9kw8pL — Kabirology (@Indian26712) August 13, 2021

India needs a dedicated coach for TV umpire review.#INDvENG — Kedar 🚩 (@marathikedar) August 13, 2021

#siraj siraj and DRS are like, Modiji and Acche din. — Kartik Vinodiya (@kartik331993) August 13, 2021

I think both Rahane and Pujara will be disappointed that they are repeating the same mistakes: VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman opined that with every failure, the pressure keeps piling up on the under-fire Indian middle-order batsman Pujara and Rahane. He also observed that the duo have been repeating the same mistakes to get dismissed over the past year. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Laxman said:

“I just hope the outside noise is not playing on the minds of Pujara and Rahane. People think that experienced players can handle that pressure. With experience, I can say that probably the pressure in a lot more on experienced players. Every low score and failure will just add to that pressure.”

"I think both Rahane and Pujara will be disappointed that they are repeating the same mistakes, which have led to their dismissals over the last six to eight months," Laxman added

