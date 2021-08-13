"Siraj and DRS are like Modiji and Acche din" - Twitterati roasts Siraj for wasting two reviews

Exciting Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been performing well with the ball but his judgment while asking his skipper for reviews has cost India a lot in recent times. So far, India have taken ten reviews while Siraj's bowling.
Out of them, only one was successful, while seven of them were unsuccessful. Two of them were umpire's calls. It clearly depicts the frailties in the decision-making of Siraj and Virat Kohli when it comes to DRS.
Even today, during the third session, an excited Siraj coaxed Virat Kohli into taking two unsuccessful reviews in quick succession without due deliberation with either the wicket-keeper or any other fielder who had a better point of view. Siraj bowled well as he struck twice in the first over after tea to give India a good start in the third session.
Indian cricket fans took notice of the development and took to Twitter to slam Virat Kohli and Siraj for wasting reviews and taking important decisions based on emotions. They also praised Rishabh Pant and lauded him for trying to stop Virat Kohli from taking the reviews hastily.
I think both Rahane and Pujara will be disappointed that they are repeating the same mistakes: VVS Laxman
Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman opined that with every failure, the pressure keeps piling up on the under-fire Indian middle-order batsman Pujara and Rahane. He also observed that the duo have been repeating the same mistakes to get dismissed over the past year. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Laxman said:
“I just hope the outside noise is not playing on the minds of Pujara and Rahane. People think that experienced players can handle that pressure. With experience, I can say that probably the pressure in a lot more on experienced players. Every low score and failure will just add to that pressure.”
"I think both Rahane and Pujara will be disappointed that they are repeating the same mistakes, which have led to their dismissals over the last six to eight months," Laxman added