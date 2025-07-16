"Siraj made a mistake there" - Former India cricketer's stunning take on final wicket in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former batter Mohammad Kaif has opened up on the technical aspect of Mohammed Siraj’s dismissal as England beat India by 22 runs on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord’s. The 44-year-old pointed out that Siraj made a mistake by taking his eyes off the ball as it hit the bat before rolling onto the stumps. He, however, defended him for being a No. 11 batter.

Notably, Siraj faced 30 deliveries before falling to Shoaib Bashir as India got bundled out for 170 in a 193 chase.

Mohammad Kaif said on his YouTube channel:

“10:18 – If there was a main batter, because on turning tracks, the ball moves, and it can go anywhere after hitting the bat. The batter stays alert, whether the ball is going towards the stumps. He keeps his eyes on the ball. Siraj made a mistake there. However, he’s not a proper batter, bats at No. 11.”

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets in the third Test. He currently has 13 scalps in three Tests.

“He should have taken more responsibility” – Mohammad Kaif points out a major blunder from the India all-rounder

Mohammad Kaif further questioned Ravindra Jadeja for his game awareness despite his heroics with the bat in the second innings. The cricketer-turned-commentator said in the same video:

“9:19 – One mistake was there when Siraj got out. Jadeja was taking singles off the fifth ball or fourth ball when there was a partnership with Bumrah. Bumrah faced one or two balls, but when Siraj got out, I think Jadeja took a single off the third delivery."

"I thought he should have taken more responsibility and taken a single off the fifth ball, and when the fielders come in, hit one or two boundaries to take the game more closer. This was missed,” Kaif added.

Kaif, however, credited Jadeja for his consistency with both bat and ball, while lauding him for an unbeaten 61 off 181 balls in the second innings.

“9:15 – If you remove Jadeja, you won’t be able to make a playing XI. He brings a lot of balance, brings left-arm spin, does batting at No. 7. Historic innings at Lord’s. All batters got out, but Jadeja stayed there right till the end. India lost, but Ravindra Jadeja will be remembered for his innings.”

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 327 runs in six innings at an average of 109 with the help of four half-centuries in the ongoing Test series. He has also scalped three wickets.

