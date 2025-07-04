"Siraj’s passport has stamps of destruction in every continent" - Fans hail Team India pacer for brilliant six-wicket haul in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj produced a lion-hearted effort with the ball on Day 3 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The 31-year-old removed England opener Zak Crawley in the final session on the second day for his first wicket.

Siraj broke the game open immediately on Day 3 by dismissing dangermen Joe Root and Ben Stokes off back-to-back deliveries. After a frustrating 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith took England past the follow-on target, Siraj finished their tail with the final three wickets in no time.

The speedster finished with outstanding figures of 6/70 in 19.3 overs, making it his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests. It was also his first five-wicket haul in England and a third overall in SENA countries.

Fans on X hailed Mohammed Siraj for his warrior-like bowling performance on a flat Edgbaston track with the following reactions:

Fans continued praising Siraj for his brilliant bowling, with one saying:

"Excellent figures for Siraj.Sometimes his excellency get overshadowed by Bumrah's greatness but today he performed when the conditions are tough and Bumrah wasn't available."

"A six wicket haul on this pitch is equivalent to a batter’s 150. Good stuff from Siraj," tweeted a fan.

"Siraj’s passport has stamps of destruction in every continent — DSP domination worldwide!," a fan said.

Siraj's heroics propel India to the driver's seat at Edgbaston

Mohammed Siraj's sensational bowling performance helped India capture a valuable first-innings lead of 180. After losing the toss on Day 1, the visitors piled on a massive 587 in their batting essay, thanks to a masterful 269 from skipper Shubman Gill.

In defense of their total, Siraj received terrific support from Akash Deep, who finished with impressive figures of 4/88 in 20 overs. The duo combined to pick up all 10 English wickets as the remaining four Indian bowlers went wicketless.

For England, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith smashed 158 and 184*, respectively, to earn their final score a semblance of respectability after they were reduced to 84/5 early on Day 2.

The hosts won the first Test at Leeds by chasing down 317 for the loss of five wickets on the final day. Team India are in an excellent position to level the five-match series at 1-1 with a sizable first-innings lead and more than two days remaining.

